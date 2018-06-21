MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 21

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued amid lull in trade spat, oil eases into OPEC

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares fall amid profit-taking ahead of MSCI decision

* Oil prices drop as Iran signals support for OPEC output rise

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up, but firm dollar limits gains

* Middle East Crude-Medium grades slip into discounts on ample supplies

* Argentina and Saudi Arabia to be added to MSCI emerging markets index

* Emerging market debt trading fell 3 pct in first quarter -EMTA

* Iraq, Exxon talks on water treatment project end-BOC director general

* Saudi-led coalition seizes Yemen’s Hodeidah airport, fears for population grow

* Energy revenues cut Algeria trade deficit in Jan-May- customs

* Turkish lira hit by fears of post-election uncertainty

* Iran’s Khamenei advises parliament to pass own anti-money-laundering law

* Gulf oil producers remain apart over need for output increase

EGYPT

* Egypt buys six of nine LNG cargoes via competitive tender-trade sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* White House adviser Kushner, Saudi crown prince meet on Middle East

* Saudi energy minister says market demands more oil in H2

* Saudi Arabia arrests more women’s rights activists -HRW

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Abraaj sells LATAM, Africa businesses to Colony Capital

* Air Arabia has $336 million overall exposure to Abraaj

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended June 18

* MEDIA-UAE’s Adnoc plans India investment - Mint

QATAR

* Total CEO says working on new Qatar LNG projects

* Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar in advanced merger talks -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Al Madina Relieves CEO Yousef Moosa Of His Duties

* Kuwait’s KFH Gets CBK Final Approval On First Issuance of Sukuk Programme

* Noor Financial Investment Sells 36.2 Mln Shares Of Meezan Bank (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)