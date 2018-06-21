MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 21

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued amid lull in trade spat, oil eases into OPEC
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares fall amid profit-taking ahead of MSCI decision
* Oil prices drop as Iran signals support for OPEC output rise
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up, but firm dollar limits gains
* Middle East Crude-Medium grades slip into discounts on ample supplies
* Argentina and Saudi Arabia to be added to MSCI emerging markets index
* Emerging market debt trading fell 3 pct in first quarter -EMTA
* Iraq, Exxon talks on water treatment project end-BOC director general
* Saudi-led coalition seizes Yemen’s Hodeidah airport, fears for population grow
* Energy revenues cut Algeria trade deficit in Jan-May- customs
* Turkish lira hit by fears of post-election uncertainty
* Iran’s Khamenei advises parliament to pass own anti-money-laundering law
* Gulf oil producers remain apart over need for output increase
* Egypt buys six of nine LNG cargoes via competitive tender-trade sources
* White House adviser Kushner, Saudi crown prince meet on Middle East
* Saudi energy minister says market demands more oil in H2
* Saudi Arabia arrests more women’s rights activists -HRW
* Dubai’s Abraaj sells LATAM, Africa businesses to Colony Capital
* Air Arabia has $336 million overall exposure to Abraaj
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended June 18
* MEDIA-UAE’s Adnoc plans India investment - Mint
* Total CEO says working on new Qatar LNG projects
* Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar in advanced merger talks -sources
* Kuwait’s Al Madina Relieves CEO Yousef Moosa Of His Duties
* Kuwait’s KFH Gets CBK Final Approval On First Issuance of Sukuk Programme
* Noor Financial Investment Sells 36.2 Mln Shares Of Meezan Bank (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)