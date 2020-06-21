MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 21

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares retreat on renewed pandemic fears, safe-havens rise

* Oil boosted by OPEC+ cuts even as virus weighs on market

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf indexes gain ahead of OPEC+ meet

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as new coronavirus cases spur lockdown fears

* Russian negotiator says no need to extend oil cuts beyond July - report

* OPEC+ pushes for compliance, undecided on oil cut extension

* Europe tells U.S.: we won’t back unilateral Iran sanctions snapback

* U.N. nuclear watchdog’s board raises pressure on Iran over suspect sites

* Iranian judge accused of corruption found dead in Romanian hotel

* Iranian rial drops to lowest rate since September 2018 against dollar

* Lebanon adviser in IMF talks quits, citing ‘no genuine will’ for reforms

* Gulf Keystone Petroleum to lay off about 40% of workforce

* Tunisia buys soft wheat and barley in tender -trade

* Algeria in talks with Desertec over solar power projects

EGYPT

* Egypt has a legitimate right to intervene in Libya, Sisi says

* Egypt calls for U.N. intervention in talks on Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam

* Egypt procures 3.5 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest season so far - cabinet

* Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 T wheat in tender

* Egypt surpasses 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to lift nationwide curfew, resume economic activities from Sunday

* Saudi Aramco will use cash, debt to pay dividends, says CEO

* Saudi Aramco cuts hundreds of jobs amid oil market downturn, sources say

* Saudi Arabia crude exports rose to 10.237 mln bpd in April - JODI

* Reliance says Saudi’s PIF to invest $1.49 bln in Jio

* Saudi proposes framework to end standoff between allies in southern Yemen - sources

* Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000 - health ministry

* Islamic Development Bank sells $1.5 bln in 5-yr sukuk - document

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody’s revises outlook to negative on eight UAE banks

KUWAIT

* Kuwait eases curfew hours, extends phase one for a week - state TV

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-McLaren considering sale of a minority stake in F1 team - Sky

OMAN

* BP to output from Oman’s Khazzan gas field to 1.5 bcf by end-2020 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)