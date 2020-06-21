MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 21

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares retreat on renewed pandemic fears, safe-havens rise
* Oil boosted by OPEC+ cuts even as virus weighs on market
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf indexes gain ahead of OPEC+ meet
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as new coronavirus cases spur lockdown fears
* Russian negotiator says no need to extend oil cuts beyond July - report
* OPEC+ pushes for compliance, undecided on oil cut extension
* Europe tells U.S.: we won’t back unilateral Iran sanctions snapback
* U.N. nuclear watchdog’s board raises pressure on Iran over suspect sites
* Iranian judge accused of corruption found dead in Romanian hotel
* Iranian rial drops to lowest rate since September 2018 against dollar
* Lebanon adviser in IMF talks quits, citing ‘no genuine will’ for reforms
* Gulf Keystone Petroleum to lay off about 40% of workforce
* Tunisia buys soft wheat and barley in tender -trade
* Algeria in talks with Desertec over solar power projects
* Egypt has a legitimate right to intervene in Libya, Sisi says
* Egypt calls for U.N. intervention in talks on Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam
* Egypt procures 3.5 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest season so far - cabinet
* Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 T wheat in tender
* Egypt surpasses 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases
* Saudi Arabia to lift nationwide curfew, resume economic activities from Sunday
* Saudi Aramco will use cash, debt to pay dividends, says CEO
* Saudi Aramco cuts hundreds of jobs amid oil market downturn, sources say
* Saudi Arabia crude exports rose to 10.237 mln bpd in April - JODI
* Reliance says Saudi’s PIF to invest $1.49 bln in Jio
* Saudi proposes framework to end standoff between allies in southern Yemen - sources
* Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000 - health ministry
* Islamic Development Bank sells $1.5 bln in 5-yr sukuk - document
* Moody’s revises outlook to negative on eight UAE banks
* Kuwait eases curfew hours, extends phase one for a week - state TV
* Motor racing-McLaren considering sale of a minority stake in F1 team - Sky
* BP to output from Oman’s Khazzan gas field to 1.5 bcf by end-2020 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)