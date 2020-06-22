MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 22

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
* Oil edges up on tighter supply, but demand worries limit gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on UAE bourses, blue-chips hurt Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month peak as rising virus fears boost demand
* Egyptian high-school pupils, masked and gloved, head into exams
* Egypt buys 59,000 tonnes of soyoil in local tender -trade
* Egypt receives offers in vegetable oils tender -trade
* Lazurde Company For Jewelry Posts Qtrly Loss
* Saudi Cable Qtrly Loss Widens
* STV leads funding for Saudi educational tech firm
* Saudi Arabia to launch $4 bln tourism development fund
* Saudi miner Ma’aden reschedules phosphate subsidiary’s debt
* Saudi property financing firm Amlak says sets price range for IPO
* Dubai allows foreign tourists to enter from July 7
* Dubai to build floating islands in new beach project
* UAE’s Amlak Updates On Negotiation Of Restructuring Terms With Financiers
* Kuwait considers halting automatic 10% transfer to wealth fund, says govt official
