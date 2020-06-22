MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 22

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears

* Oil edges up on tighter supply, but demand worries limit gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on UAE bourses, blue-chips hurt Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month peak as rising virus fears boost demand

EGYPT

* Egyptian high-school pupils, masked and gloved, head into exams

* Egypt buys 59,000 tonnes of soyoil in local tender -trade

* Egypt receives offers in vegetable oils tender -trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Lazurde Company For Jewelry Posts Qtrly Loss

* Saudi Cable Qtrly Loss Widens

* STV leads funding for Saudi educational tech firm

* Saudi Arabia to launch $4 bln tourism development fund

* Saudi miner Ma’aden reschedules phosphate subsidiary’s debt

* Saudi property financing firm Amlak says sets price range for IPO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai allows foreign tourists to enter from July 7

* Dubai to build floating islands in new beach project

* UAE’s Amlak Updates On Negotiation Of Restructuring Terms With Financiers

KUWAIT

* Kuwait considers halting automatic 10% transfer to wealth fund, says govt official