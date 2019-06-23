MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 23

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil climbs on Iran tensions, stocks edge back from 7-week highs
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 6-year peak on Fed rate cut signals, U.S.-Iran unrest
* U.S. oil prices soar 10% in the week on fears of U.S.-Iran conflict
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf rises as oil rallies but Saudi extends losses
* Gulf oil producers to maintain output within OPEC target in July- sources
* Trump says new sanctions on Iran to start Monday, dials back rhetoric
* EXCLUSIVE-White House’s Kushner unveils economic portion of Middle East peace plan
* Kushner’s economic plan for Mideast peace faces broad Arab rejection
* Iraq, U.S. deny planned evacuation of contractors from Iraqi base
* EXCLUSIVE-Exxon’s $53 bln Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources
* Sudan’s main opposition coalition says agreed to mediator draft agreement
* WFP hopeful Yemen’s “good” Houthis will prevail to allow food aid suspension to end
* Yemen’s Houthis strike Saudi utility station, coalition responds
* Egypt procures 3.66 mln T of local wheat in harvest so far - ministry
* Saudi Airlines shift flights away from Gulf of Oman, Strait of Hormuz
* Saudi Arabia named full member of anti-illicit funding body
* India raises concerns over rising oil prices with Saudi Arabia
* Trump talks to Saudi crown prince on Iran, oil
* U.S. Senate rejects Saudi arms sales in rebuke to Trump
* Britain acted unlawfully on Saudi arms exports, court rules
* Etihad Airways says suspends operations through Iran’s Hormuz, Gulf of Oman airspace
* Emirates re-routing flights away from possible conflict areas in Gulf
* NBK Capital Partners abandons advanced talks to buy Abraaj’s credit fund - sources
* Kuwait’s KUFPEC eyes acquisitions as it boosts oil, gas output - CEO
* Ex-Barclays CEO Varley cleared of fraud charges
* UAE’s biggest lender FAB to shut Qatar operations amid row with Doha (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)