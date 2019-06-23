MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 23

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil climbs on Iran tensions, stocks edge back from 7-week highs

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 6-year peak on Fed rate cut signals, U.S.-Iran unrest

* U.S. oil prices soar 10% in the week on fears of U.S.-Iran conflict

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf rises as oil rallies but Saudi extends losses

* Gulf oil producers to maintain output within OPEC target in July- sources

* Trump says new sanctions on Iran to start Monday, dials back rhetoric

* EXCLUSIVE-White House’s Kushner unveils economic portion of Middle East peace plan

* Kushner’s economic plan for Mideast peace faces broad Arab rejection

* Iraq, U.S. deny planned evacuation of contractors from Iraqi base

* EXCLUSIVE-Exxon’s $53 bln Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources

* Sudan’s main opposition coalition says agreed to mediator draft agreement

* WFP hopeful Yemen’s “good” Houthis will prevail to allow food aid suspension to end

* Yemen’s Houthis strike Saudi utility station, coalition responds

EGYPT

* Egypt procures 3.66 mln T of local wheat in harvest so far - ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Airlines shift flights away from Gulf of Oman, Strait of Hormuz

* Saudi Arabia named full member of anti-illicit funding body

* India raises concerns over rising oil prices with Saudi Arabia

* Trump talks to Saudi crown prince on Iran, oil

* U.S. Senate rejects Saudi arms sales in rebuke to Trump

* Britain acted unlawfully on Saudi arms exports, court rules

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad Airways says suspends operations through Iran’s Hormuz, Gulf of Oman airspace

* Emirates re-routing flights away from possible conflict areas in Gulf

* NBK Capital Partners abandons advanced talks to buy Abraaj’s credit fund - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KUFPEC eyes acquisitions as it boosts oil, gas output - CEO

QATAR

* Ex-Barclays CEO Varley cleared of fraud charges

* UAE’s biggest lender FAB to shut Qatar operations amid row with Doha (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)