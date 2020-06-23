MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 23

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks swing wildly on U.S.-China trade deal mix-up
* Oil prices seesaw after Navarro walks back comment saying U.S.-China trade deal was ‘over’
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains on further lockdown easing; Saudi retreats
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips ahead of euro PMI data, second virus wave fears cap losses
* Saudi Arabia to bar arrivals from abroad to attend the haj
* Saudi-led coalition intercepts 3 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis -state TV
* Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to France
* Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says
* France “will not tolerate” Turkey’s role in Libya, Macron says
* As Lebanon sinks into crisis, fear of crime grows
* Yemen’s government, separatists agree on ceasefire, Saudi-led coalition says
* Export Summary-Egypt buys soyoil
* Saudi Aramco expects SABIC acquisition to accelerate its downstream strategy
* Kingdom Holding Posts Q1 Loss\
* Saudi Jabal Omar posts third straight quarterly loss as coronavirus bites
* SEDCO Capital Sells Office Property In Germany For 52.9 Mln Euros
* Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala plans to grow Asia portfolio
* Fitch Says UAE Banks’ Asset Quality Under Pressure
* DP World hires banks for Islamic bond sale - document
* Emirates REIT asks court to reveal identity of ‘suspicious’ traders
* Chevron’s Saudi-Kuwait Venture Plans Restart Exports In July- WSJ
* Jazeera Airways Says COVID-19 Placed Expansion Plans On Hold
* Kuwait’s Arzan Says Unit Reduces Stake In Hill Top Netherlands 4 PLC To 14.55%
* Bahrain Mumtalakat Posts Loss Of 52.8 Mln Dinars In 2019 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)