MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 23

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks swing wildly on U.S.-China trade deal mix-up

* Oil prices seesaw after Navarro walks back comment saying U.S.-China trade deal was ‘over’

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains on further lockdown easing; Saudi retreats

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips ahead of euro PMI data, second virus wave fears cap losses

* Saudi Arabia to bar arrivals from abroad to attend the haj

* Saudi-led coalition intercepts 3 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis -state TV

* Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to France

* Coronavirus cases soar in big countries, especially Brazil, WHO says

* France “will not tolerate” Turkey’s role in Libya, Macron says

* As Lebanon sinks into crisis, fear of crime grows

* Yemen’s government, separatists agree on ceasefire, Saudi-led coalition says

EGYPT

* Export Summary-Egypt buys soyoil

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco expects SABIC acquisition to accelerate its downstream strategy

* Kingdom Holding Posts Q1 Loss\

* Saudi Jabal Omar posts third straight quarterly loss as coronavirus bites

* SEDCO Capital Sells Office Property In Germany For 52.9 Mln Euros

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala plans to grow Asia portfolio

* Fitch Says UAE Banks’ Asset Quality Under Pressure

* DP World hires banks for Islamic bond sale - document

* Emirates REIT asks court to reveal identity of ‘suspicious’ traders

KUWAIT

* Chevron’s Saudi-Kuwait Venture Plans Restart Exports In July- WSJ

* Jazeera Airways Says COVID-19 Placed Expansion Plans On Hold

* Kuwait’s Arzan Says Unit Reduces Stake In Hill Top Netherlands 4 PLC To 14.55%

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Mumtalakat Posts Loss Of 52.8 Mln Dinars In 2019 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)