MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 234

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks touch 4-month top on dogged optimism

* Oil edges lower as U.S. stockpiles grow more than expected

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi quiet amid haj curbs on foreigners; Dubai extends gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 8-year high as second coronavirus wave fears mount

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks extend losses for third session

* Israeli central bank forecasting gets real during pandemic

* In West Bank, Israeli settler leaders complicate annexation plan

* U.N. Security Council to start talks on U.S. bid to extend Iran arms embargo

* America’s demand for talks is a lie, says Iran president

* Iran’s Rouhani says national currency’s fall is temporary - TV

* Iranian judge in Romania died of impact from fall, autopsy says

* Lebanese pound slides to new lows, passing 6,000 to the dollar

* Algeria names new energy and finance ministers -state TV

* IMF, Sudan reach agreement on macroeconomic policies structural reforms

* PREVIEW- Sudan pins hopes on Berlin donor meeting as economy nears collapse

* Turkey says Macron suffers “eclipse of the mind” over Libya

* Russia says report on Russian mercenaries in Libya ‘inaccurate’-RIA

EGYPT

* Egypt lifts night curfew, eases coronavirus restrictions from Saturday

SAUDI ARABIA

* INSIGHT-Saudi pressures former intelligence official’s family, seeks access to documents

* Yemen’s Houthis reach Saudi capital with missiles for first time since COVID ceasefire

* Saudi Binladin Construction Group misses salary payments - Bloomberg News

* APICORP starts marketing 5-year dollar bonds -document

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Virus inflates allure of Abu Dhabi gas pipelines

* ADNOC inks $10 bln deal, keeps tight control of costs amid market downturn

* ADNOC infrastructure deal backed by $8 bln bridge financing - sources

* Dubai Islamic Bank sells $300 mln in 2026 sukuk reopening, document shows

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD begins new round of job cuts -sources

* Abraaj founder fights U.S. extradition request over fraud charges

* China to run human coronavirus vaccine trial in UAE

OMAN

* Oman switches to fiscal surplus after spending cuts

* Moody’s cuts Oman’s rating by one notch to ‘Ba3’

* Oman to reopen malls, some businesses, factories from Wednesday (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)