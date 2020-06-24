MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 234

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks touch 4-month top on dogged optimism
* Oil edges lower as U.S. stockpiles grow more than expected
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi quiet amid haj curbs on foreigners; Dubai extends gains
* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 8-year high as second coronavirus wave fears mount
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks extend losses for third session
* Israeli central bank forecasting gets real during pandemic
* In West Bank, Israeli settler leaders complicate annexation plan
* U.N. Security Council to start talks on U.S. bid to extend Iran arms embargo
* America’s demand for talks is a lie, says Iran president
* Iran’s Rouhani says national currency’s fall is temporary - TV
* Iranian judge in Romania died of impact from fall, autopsy says
* Lebanese pound slides to new lows, passing 6,000 to the dollar
* Algeria names new energy and finance ministers -state TV
* IMF, Sudan reach agreement on macroeconomic policies structural reforms
* PREVIEW- Sudan pins hopes on Berlin donor meeting as economy nears collapse
* Turkey says Macron suffers “eclipse of the mind” over Libya
* Russia says report on Russian mercenaries in Libya ‘inaccurate’-RIA
* Egypt lifts night curfew, eases coronavirus restrictions from Saturday
* INSIGHT-Saudi pressures former intelligence official’s family, seeks access to documents
* Yemen’s Houthis reach Saudi capital with missiles for first time since COVID ceasefire
* Saudi Binladin Construction Group misses salary payments - Bloomberg News
* APICORP starts marketing 5-year dollar bonds -document
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Virus inflates allure of Abu Dhabi gas pipelines
* ADNOC inks $10 bln deal, keeps tight control of costs amid market downturn
* ADNOC infrastructure deal backed by $8 bln bridge financing - sources
* Dubai Islamic Bank sells $300 mln in 2026 sukuk reopening, document shows
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD begins new round of job cuts -sources
* Abraaj founder fights U.S. extradition request over fraud charges
* China to run human coronavirus vaccine trial in UAE
* Oman switches to fiscal surplus after spending cuts
* Moody’s cuts Oman’s rating by one notch to ‘Ba3’
Oman to reopen malls, some businesses, factories from Wednesday