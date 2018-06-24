MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 24

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares rise, oil prices jump on OPEC news

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains on MSCI decision, Dubai and Qatar also up

* Oil jumps as OPEC agrees to modest output hikes

* PRECIOUS-Gold claws higher on weak dollar, but more downside seen

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease, Formosa awards tenders

* Trump adviser Kushner says will publish Mideast plan ‘soon’-newspaper

* Saudi women gear up for new freedom as driving ban ends

* Saudi pledges ‘measurable’ oil supply boost as OPEC, Russia agree deal

* INTERVIEW-Iran sees little extra oil if OPEC, partners stick to deal

* As Hodeidah battle grinds on, residents suffer lack of clean water, electricity

* Assad defies United States, presses assault in southwest Syria

* Lebanon’s Hariri signals new government near

EGYPT

* Egypt taking risks with sharp subsidy cuts, economists say

* White House’s Kushner meets with Egypt’s Al Sisi about Middle East peace plan

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi energy minister says OPEC invites Russia to join as observer

* FACTBOX-The road to Saudi women driving: 30 years of activism

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudis’ OPEC tightrope has trade war safety net

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC to sign deal with Saudi Aramco for stake in India’s refinery - govt source

* UAE regulator asks listed companies to declare exposure to Abraaj

QATAR

* Saudi Arabia denies pirating World Cup broadcast from Qatar

* After Gazprom probe, EU investigates Qatar’s long-term LNG contracts

* Qatar may increase stake in Rosneft, but no current plans

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait inflation eases to 0.4 percent in May

* Kuwait And Gulf Link Transport Says Co, Units Increase Credit Facility

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain inflation edges up to 2.8 percent in May

* France seeks to calm Bahrain after rights criticism

OMAN

* Oil prices slash Oman budget gap by nearly three-quarters in Jan-Feb