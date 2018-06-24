MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 24

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares rise, oil prices jump on OPEC news
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi gains on MSCI decision, Dubai and Qatar also up
* Oil jumps as OPEC agrees to modest output hikes
* PRECIOUS-Gold claws higher on weak dollar, but more downside seen
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease, Formosa awards tenders
* Trump adviser Kushner says will publish Mideast plan ‘soon’-newspaper
* Saudi women gear up for new freedom as driving ban ends
* Saudi pledges ‘measurable’ oil supply boost as OPEC, Russia agree deal
* INTERVIEW-Iran sees little extra oil if OPEC, partners stick to deal
* As Hodeidah battle grinds on, residents suffer lack of clean water, electricity
* Assad defies United States, presses assault in southwest Syria
* Lebanon’s Hariri signals new government near
* Egypt taking risks with sharp subsidy cuts, economists say
* White House’s Kushner meets with Egypt’s Al Sisi about Middle East peace plan
* Saudi energy minister says OPEC invites Russia to join as observer
* FACTBOX-The road to Saudi women driving: 30 years of activism
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudis’ OPEC tightrope has trade war safety net
* UAE’s ADNOC to sign deal with Saudi Aramco for stake in India’s refinery - govt source
* UAE regulator asks listed companies to declare exposure to Abraaj
* Saudi Arabia denies pirating World Cup broadcast from Qatar
* After Gazprom probe, EU investigates Qatar’s long-term LNG contracts
* Qatar may increase stake in Rosneft, but no current plans
* TABLE-Kuwait inflation eases to 0.4 percent in May
* Kuwait And Gulf Link Transport Says Co, Units Increase Credit Facility
* Bahrain inflation edges up to 2.8 percent in May
* France seeks to calm Bahrain after rights criticism
* Oil prices slash Oman budget gap by nearly three-quarters in Jan-Feb
