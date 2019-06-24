MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 24

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks subdued, oil rises on U.S.-Iran tensions
* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 6-year high as dovish cenbanks, US-Iran tensions fuel demand
* Oil prices climb as Middle East tensions simmer
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads major Middle East markets lower as regional tensions worsen
* U.S. prods Iran for talks to ease Gulf tensions; Tehran dismisses sanctions threat
* Yemen’s Houthis hit Saudi airport, killing one, wounding 21 - Saudi-led coalition
* Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran
* Energy on the agenda when Saudi crown prince visits S.Korea this week
* Palestinians don’t need Bahrain meeting, they need peace - finance minister
* Cairo For Housing And Development Q1 Consol Profit Rises
* Saudi Arabia launches special residency scheme for expats
* Saudi’s CMA Approves Capital Increase Of Development Works Food
* Zain Saudi Cancels Towers Sale To IHS For Regulatory Reasons
* Saudi Kayan Signs Islamic Financing Agreement With NCB
* Medgulf Renews Health Insurance Contract With Saudi Binladin Group
* UAE official says tensions with Iran can be addressed ‘only’ politically -Twitter
* State minister for financial affairs to lead UAE delegation to Bahrain meeting
* UAE central bank focuses on real estate in anti-money laundering efforts
* UAE c.bank says GDP growth in Q1 2019 was 2.2% year-on-year -WAM
* Kuwait’s Alafco Says In Final Talks For $470 Mln Financing, No Final Agreement Yet
* Exxon-Qatar venture among 12 companies vying for Bangladesh LNG project -document
* Oman’s ONEIC Says DIAM Awards Contract For Water Billing And Collection (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)