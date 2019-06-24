MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 24

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks subdued, oil rises on U.S.-Iran tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 6-year high as dovish cenbanks, US-Iran tensions fuel demand

* Oil prices climb as Middle East tensions simmer

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads major Middle East markets lower as regional tensions worsen

* U.S. prods Iran for talks to ease Gulf tensions; Tehran dismisses sanctions threat

* Yemen’s Houthis hit Saudi airport, killing one, wounding 21 - Saudi-led coalition

* Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran

* Energy on the agenda when Saudi crown prince visits S.Korea this week

* Palestinians don’t need Bahrain meeting, they need peace - finance minister

EGYPT

* Cairo For Housing And Development Q1 Consol Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia launches special residency scheme for expats

* Saudi’s CMA Approves Capital Increase Of Development Works Food

* Zain Saudi Cancels Towers Sale To IHS For Regulatory Reasons

* Saudi Kayan Signs Islamic Financing Agreement With NCB

* Medgulf Renews Health Insurance Contract With Saudi Binladin Group

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE official says tensions with Iran can be addressed ‘only’ politically -Twitter

* State minister for financial affairs to lead UAE delegation to Bahrain meeting

* UAE central bank focuses on real estate in anti-money laundering efforts

* UAE c.bank says GDP growth in Q1 2019 was 2.2% year-on-year -WAM

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Alafco Says In Final Talks For $470 Mln Financing, No Final Agreement Yet

QATAR

* Exxon-Qatar venture among 12 companies vying for Bangladesh LNG project -document

OMAN

* Oman’s ONEIC Says DIAM Awards Contract For Water Billing And Collection (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)