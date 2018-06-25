MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 25

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on trade worries, oil gives up some gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi insurance stocks soar as ban on female drivers is lifted

* Oil prices fall on expected output rise in wake of OPEC deal

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices climb as dollar weakens on EU-U.S. trade woes

* Turkey’s Erdogan wins presidential election, opposition yet to concede

* Iraq plans manual election recount only for suspect ballots

* Iran-backed Iraqi militias say won’t be silent over alleged U.S. strike

* Iran rial plunges to new lows as U.S. sanctions loom

* Fighting moves closer to centre of Yemen’s main port city, missiles fired at Riyadh

* Assad pledges to regain control of northern Syria by force if needed

* Israel says fires Patriot at drone from Syria, which turns around unhit

* Motor racing-Formula One investigates illegal broadcasts in Middle East

* Trump adviser Kushner criticises Abbas, says U.S. peace plan near

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt to extend state of emergency for three months

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi air defences intercept missiles above capital, coalition says

* Saudi women take victory lap as driving ban ends

* Some Saudi men still bristle at women driving

* BUZZ-Stocks in Saudi insurers jump as ban on female drivers is lifted

* JPMorgan subsidiary to sell Saudi Investment Bank stake for $203 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad tells pilots they can join rival Emirates on secondment

KUWAIT

* OPEC/non-OPEC monitoring committee to look at oil output increase-Kuwait

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain Development Bank Closes $100 Mln Venture Capital Fund Of Funds