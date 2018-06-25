MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 25

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on trade worries, oil gives up some gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi insurance stocks soar as ban on female drivers is lifted
* Oil prices fall on expected output rise in wake of OPEC deal
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices climb as dollar weakens on EU-U.S. trade woes
* Turkey’s Erdogan wins presidential election, opposition yet to concede
* Iraq plans manual election recount only for suspect ballots
* Iran-backed Iraqi militias say won’t be silent over alleged U.S. strike
* Iran rial plunges to new lows as U.S. sanctions loom
* Fighting moves closer to centre of Yemen’s main port city, missiles fired at Riyadh
* Assad pledges to regain control of northern Syria by force if needed
* Israel says fires Patriot at drone from Syria, which turns around unhit
* Motor racing-Formula One investigates illegal broadcasts in Middle East
* Trump adviser Kushner criticises Abbas, says U.S. peace plan near
* Egypt’s GASC says seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt to extend state of emergency for three months
* Saudi air defences intercept missiles above capital, coalition says
* Saudi women take victory lap as driving ban ends
* Some Saudi men still bristle at women driving
* BUZZ-Stocks in Saudi insurers jump as ban on female drivers is lifted
* JPMorgan subsidiary to sell Saudi Investment Bank stake for $203 mln
* Etihad tells pilots they can join rival Emirates on secondment
* OPEC/non-OPEC monitoring committee to look at oil output increase-Kuwait
* BRIEF-Bahrain Development Bank Closes $100 Mln Venture Capital Fund Of Funds
Reporting By Dubai newsroom