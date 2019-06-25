MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 25

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks suffer trade jitters, dollar braced for more Fed talk
* PRECIOUS- Gold rises to near 6-year high on dollar weakness, U.S.-Iran tensions
* Oil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Geopolitical concerns continue to weigh on Saudi, Egypt extends losses
* U.S. to unveil “economy first” approach to Mideast peace at Bahrain conference
* Lebanon must send message “of seriousness” by approving budget -finmin
* Pompeo meets Abu Dhabi crown prince, discusses Iran
* Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia as U.S. prods Iran for talks
* Trump Mideast plan hits nerve in Lebanon, stirs old fears
* Trump says fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran will target supreme leader
* As Trump’s sanctions bite, Iran’s oil exports slide further in June
* Morocco to send finmin staff member to Bahrain’s economic summit -foreign ministry
* Iran denies reports of recent decline in oil exports - Fars
* Pompeo says he discussed Gulf maritime security with Saudi king
* U.S. cyber attacks on Iranian targets not successful, Iran minister says
* Turkey stands by S-400s, says F-35 partners disapprove of U.S.
* Egypt to go to Bahrain to “evaluate” Kushner’s plan - minister
* Egypt’s parliament approves FY 2019/20 budget targeting 7.2% deficit
* Talks with Saudi Aramco on Arctic LNG 2 not over yet - Russia’s Novak
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO says buys 900,000 tonnes barley
* Zain Saudi drops as communication towers sale deal cancelled
* Saudi’s Tourism Enterprises Updates On Stake Acquisition In Hemaia Group
* UAE telco du, Bahrain’s Batelco to form infrastructure platform
* MOVES-CEO of Abu Dhabi’s ADSS to leave brokerage
* UAE’s Commercial Bank International Says CEO Mark Robinson Resigns
* Arabtec gains on unit’s new deal with Tecnicas Reunidas
* Sharjah Islamic Bank Held Investor Meetings For Sukuk Issuance
* Kuwait’s Alafco Signs $470 Mln Financing Agreement
* Kuwait’s ABK Dubai Branch And HSBC Middle East Arrange Financing For ALAFCO
* Kuwait’s Tamkeen Says Chairman Ahmad Al-Mutairi Resigns
* Qatar teams up with Chevron Phillips for petrochemical project
* Qatar says it will invest $3 bln in Pakistan - state news agency]
* Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait hires banks for potential dollar bond sale
* Investcorp Acquires Airport Centre In Hamburg For About €85 Mln (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)