MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 25

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks suffer trade jitters, dollar braced for more Fed talk

* PRECIOUS- Gold rises to near 6-year high on dollar weakness, U.S.-Iran tensions

* Oil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Geopolitical concerns continue to weigh on Saudi, Egypt extends losses

* U.S. to unveil “economy first” approach to Mideast peace at Bahrain conference

* Lebanon must send message “of seriousness” by approving budget -finmin

* Pompeo meets Abu Dhabi crown prince, discusses Iran

* Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia as U.S. prods Iran for talks

* Trump Mideast plan hits nerve in Lebanon, stirs old fears

* Trump says fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran will target supreme leader

* As Trump’s sanctions bite, Iran’s oil exports slide further in June

* Morocco to send finmin staff member to Bahrain’s economic summit -foreign ministry

* Iran denies reports of recent decline in oil exports - Fars

* Pompeo says he discussed Gulf maritime security with Saudi king

* U.S. cyber attacks on Iranian targets not successful, Iran minister says

* Turkey stands by S-400s, says F-35 partners disapprove of U.S.

EGYPT

* Egypt to go to Bahrain to “evaluate” Kushner’s plan - minister

* Egypt’s parliament approves FY 2019/20 budget targeting 7.2% deficit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Talks with Saudi Aramco on Arctic LNG 2 not over yet - Russia’s Novak

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO says buys 900,000 tonnes barley

* Zain Saudi drops as communication towers sale deal cancelled

* Saudi’s Tourism Enterprises Updates On Stake Acquisition In Hemaia Group

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE telco du, Bahrain’s Batelco to form infrastructure platform

* MOVES-CEO of Abu Dhabi’s ADSS to leave brokerage

* UAE’s Commercial Bank International Says CEO Mark Robinson Resigns

* Arabtec gains on unit’s new deal with Tecnicas Reunidas

* Sharjah Islamic Bank Held Investor Meetings For Sukuk Issuance

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Alafco Signs $470 Mln Financing Agreement

* Kuwait’s ABK Dubai Branch And HSBC Middle East Arrange Financing For ALAFCO

* Kuwait’s Tamkeen Says Chairman Ahmad Al-Mutairi Resigns

QATAR

* Qatar teams up with Chevron Phillips for petrochemical project

* Qatar says it will invest $3 bln in Pakistan - state news agency]

BAHRAIN

* Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait hires banks for potential dollar bond sale

* Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait hires banks for potential dollar bond sale

* Investcorp Acquires Airport Centre In Hamburg For About €85 Mln