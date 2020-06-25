MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 25

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sell-off as coronavirus surge knocks recovery hopes
* Oil prices fall further on virus fears, U.S. crude stock build
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index retreats on haj curbs; Egypt outperforms
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases off multi-year peak as virus surge drives cash hunt
* U.S. puts sanctions on 5 Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. warns Russia, China of U.N. isolation if Iran arms ban extension blocked
* ANALYSIS-No sweet victory for Assad as economy collapses and U.S. sanctions hit
* EU says engagement needed to build trust with Turkey after migration dispute
* As Lebanese pound crumbles, Berri urges ‘financial state of emergency’
* APICORP sells $750 million in 5-yr bonds - document
* Egypt looking to sell majority stake in Arab Investment Bank, potential buyers say
* IMF sees sharper than anticipated recession in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi inflation eases in May ahead of likely jump as VAT triples
* Saudi-led coalition deploys troops to monitor truce between Yemeni allies
* Saudi Cabinet denounces attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Saudi Arabia - SPA
* UAE lifts coronavirus-related curfew - tweet
* DP World sells $1.5 billion in perpetual sukuk - document
* NMC administrators consider sale of international fertility business -sources
* UAE’s flydubai to resume flights from July 7
* BRIEF-Fitch Affirms Qatar At ‘Aa-‘ Outlook Stable
Compiled by Dubai newsroom