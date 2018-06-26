FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 3:44 AM / in 31 minutes

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pummelled on intensifying trade row, dollar wobbles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai hits lowest since Jan 2016 on DSI, Saudi loses momentum

* Oil prices edge up on Libya worries, but OPEC supply rise drags

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar eases, trade dispute intensifies

* East Libyan forces say oil ports handed to eastern-based NOC

* Trump cites Middle East progress, but mum on peace plan

* Erdogan wins sweeping new powers after Turkish election victory

* Algeria parliament backs higher customs duties in place of ineffective import ban

* Syrian military extends southwest assault, thousands displaced

* Iran bans 1,300 imports as protesters, police clash over currency weakness

* EXCLUSIVE-Syria to import 1.5 mln tonnes wheat - minister

* UN envoy due in Yemen as strains escalate with Houthi missile launch

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 11-20 shipment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil supply boost likely to be lighter crude -Energy Aspects

* Saudi Aramco CEO says has 2 mln bbls per day of spare capacity

* Saudi Aramco eyes presence in India’s entire energy sector, says CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi shortlists 25 firms for new water desalination plant

* India plans to participate in oil block auctions in UAE, says oil minister

* Co-CEOs of Abraaj investment management business resign from board

* Dubai Crude for September to be priced at $0.25/bbl above Oman

* Dubai’s Abraaj sells Middlesex campus to Amanat for $100 mln - Bloomberg

QATAR

* Amid Arab boycott, Qatar’s new friends find rich openings

BAHRAIN

* MIDEAST DEBT-Bahrain bond-sukuk spread balloons as investors disagree on credit outlook

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth steady at 6.0 percent in April (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)

