MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 26

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks retreat after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut expectations

* PRECIOUS-Gold off six-year peak as dollar rises after Fed comments

* Oil prices jump as U.S. crude stocks fall, Middle East worries add support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks end losing streak, Iran sanctions weigh on most of Gulf

* Trump threatens ‘obliteration,’ Iran calls White House ‘mentally retarded’

* US launches economic formula for Middle East peace, Palestinians unhappy

* U.S. to consider sanctions in case of more Sudan violence

* ANALYSIS-New Istanbul mayor’s star power could be a challenge for Erdogan

* Iraq, UN in talks over prosecution of IS prisoners in SDF detention

* U.N. chief says important Mideast peace efforts realize two-state vision

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to tap debt markets for up to $7 bln in new financial year

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi forces say they have captured leader of Yemen branch of Islamic State

* Saudi Arabia must OK nonproliferation standard - U.S. energy secretary

* Saudi Aramco can meet customer demand despite Gulf tension - CEO

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank finances Saudi property acquisition in Manchester

* U.S. Congress pushing back at Trump over Saudi arms deals

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Sharjah Islamic Bank to issue $500mln sukuk with 5% yield

KUWAIT

* MSCI upgrades Kuwait equities to its main emerging markets index

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank hires HSBC, JPMorgan to coordinate bond sale

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s king meets Kushner at Middle East peace workshop