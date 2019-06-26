MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 26

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks retreat after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut expectations
* PRECIOUS-Gold off six-year peak as dollar rises after Fed comments
* Oil prices jump as U.S. crude stocks fall, Middle East worries add support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks end losing streak, Iran sanctions weigh on most of Gulf
* Trump threatens ‘obliteration,’ Iran calls White House ‘mentally retarded’
* US launches economic formula for Middle East peace, Palestinians unhappy
* U.S. to consider sanctions in case of more Sudan violence
* ANALYSIS-New Istanbul mayor’s star power could be a challenge for Erdogan
* Iraq, UN in talks over prosecution of IS prisoners in SDF detention
* U.N. chief says important Mideast peace efforts realize two-state vision
* Egypt aims to tap debt markets for up to $7 bln in new financial year
* Saudi forces say they have captured leader of Yemen branch of Islamic State
* Saudi Arabia must OK nonproliferation standard - U.S. energy secretary
* Saudi Aramco can meet customer demand despite Gulf tension - CEO
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank finances Saudi property acquisition in Manchester
* U.S. Congress pushing back at Trump over Saudi arms deals
* UAE’s Sharjah Islamic Bank to issue $500mln sukuk with 5% yield
* MSCI upgrades Kuwait equities to its main emerging markets index
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank hires HSBC, JPMorgan to coordinate bond sale
* Bahrain’s king meets Kushner at Middle East peace workshop
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom