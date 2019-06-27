MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 27

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares creep higher on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade truce
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await U.S.-China trade talks
* Oil prices fall, shrugging off U.S. inventory drop, amid G20 uncertainty
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt snaps losing streak while most of Gulf slips
* Libya’s Haftar loses main base in Tripoli in surprise blow
* No ‘boots on the ground’ in Iran dispute, Trump says; cites ‘unlimited time’ for new deal
* Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi drone launched toward the kingdom -SPA
* Israel says GPS mysteriously disrupted in its airspace but planes secure
* Palestinians reject economic solutions from ‘punitive’ U.S.
* Saudi probe dodges who ordered Khashoggi murder - UN expert
* Britain wants accountability over Khashoggi murder - PM May
* US economic plan decried by Palestinians but gets cautious nod in Gulf
* Iran says saving nuclear deal not its problem, EU warns no alternative
* Turkey’s Erdogan says no indication from Trump of U.S. sanctions over S-400 deal
* Macron calls for “little gestures” to defuse U.S.-Iran tensions
* U.N. warns U.S. decision to drop Iran waivers ‘may impede’ nuclear deal
* Kushner will put out political plan for Mideast conflict at “right time”
* IMF’s Lagarde says Israel-Palestinian peace needed to draw lasting MidEast investment
* Russia’s Putin, Saudi Prince to discuss energy at G20 meeting
* Iran’s Revolutionary Guards calls U.S. sanctions a “desperate” measure
* Swiss ban planemaker Pilatus from operating in Saudi Arabia, UAE
* IMF’s Lagarde says West Bank, Gaza growth must be focused on jobs
* Prime Holding To Acquire Pharos Holding’s Securities, Underwriting Business
* Saudi finance ministry closes June sukuk at 2.744 bln riyals
* Saudi Arabia relaxes ownership limits for foreign investors
* Saudi’s Ataa Educational Says IPO Book Building Process To Commence On June 27
* Saudi’s Bawan Updates On Establishment Of UTEC Algeria By Unit
* Saudi Arabia will support whatever economic plan will bring prosperity to the Palestinains-fin min
* Saudi’s CMA Issues Instructions For Foreign Strategic Investors’ Ownership
* Ma’aden Appoints HSBC Saudi Arabia, Riyad Capital To Manage Capital Hike
* Saudi’s Ma’aden Signs Amended JV Agreements With Alcoa Corp
* Saudi Arabia’s NEOM says AECOM hired as project management consultant
* Saudi Arabia’s Nayifat reschedules IPO roadshow
* Saudi’s Advanced Unit, SK Gas Sign MoU For Propane Dehydrogenation, Polypropylene complex
* Saudi’s Advanced Unit Signs MoU With SK Gas For Feasibility Study Of Cracker Project
* Advanced Petrochemical Says Unit Gets Propane Feedstock Allocation From Ministry
* Saudi crown prince inaugurates S-Oil refinery expansion in S. Korea
* Saudi Aramco signs 12 deals with S. Korean firms
* Saudi’s Arabian Centres FY Profit Rises
* UAE’s Umm Lulu oilfield production capacity to reach more than 100,000 bpd in 2020 -ADNOC
* Abraaj founder faces February extradition hearing on U.S. fraud charge
* UAE’s NPCC forecasts foreign contracts to drive 34% revenue rise
* UAE central bank enhances reporting of non-performing loans in banking sector - statement
* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended June 24
* UAE’s Abu Dhabi Financial Group & Shuaa Capital agree on merger
* Dubai Crude for September to be priced at parity to Oman
* Investment Corporation of Dubai FY Profit Falls
* Dubai Investments Says Mirdif Hills To Begin Handover In July
* Kuwait’s MENA Real Estate Q4 Loss Widens
* Kuwaiti stocks could receive $5 bln of inflows after upgrades - CMA
* Kuwaiti equities to be in main MSCI emerging markets index from 2020
* Bahrain’s Batelco Renews Market Making Agreement With SICO
* Oman to open embassy in Palestinian territories’ West Bank -foreign ministry
