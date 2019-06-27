MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 27

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares creep higher on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade truce

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await U.S.-China trade talks

* Oil prices fall, shrugging off U.S. inventory drop, amid G20 uncertainty

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt snaps losing streak while most of Gulf slips

* Libya’s Haftar loses main base in Tripoli in surprise blow

* No ‘boots on the ground’ in Iran dispute, Trump says; cites ‘unlimited time’ for new deal

* Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi drone launched toward the kingdom -SPA

* Israel says GPS mysteriously disrupted in its airspace but planes secure

* Palestinians reject economic solutions from ‘punitive’ U.S.

* Saudi probe dodges who ordered Khashoggi murder - UN expert

* Britain wants accountability over Khashoggi murder - PM May

* US economic plan decried by Palestinians but gets cautious nod in Gulf

* Iran says saving nuclear deal not its problem, EU warns no alternative

* Turkey’s Erdogan says no indication from Trump of U.S. sanctions over S-400 deal

* Macron calls for “little gestures” to defuse U.S.-Iran tensions

* U.N. warns U.S. decision to drop Iran waivers ‘may impede’ nuclear deal

* Kushner will put out political plan for Mideast conflict at “right time”

* IMF’s Lagarde says Israel-Palestinian peace needed to draw lasting MidEast investment

* Russia’s Putin, Saudi Prince to discuss energy at G20 meeting

* Iran’s Revolutionary Guards calls U.S. sanctions a “desperate” measure

* Swiss ban planemaker Pilatus from operating in Saudi Arabia, UAE

* IMF’s Lagarde says West Bank, Gaza growth must be focused on jobs

EGYPT

* Prime Holding To Acquire Pharos Holding’s Securities, Underwriting Business

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi finance ministry closes June sukuk at 2.744 bln riyals

* Saudi Arabia relaxes ownership limits for foreign investors

* Saudi’s Ataa Educational Says IPO Book Building Process To Commence On June 27

* Saudi’s Bawan Updates On Establishment Of UTEC Algeria By Unit

* Saudi Arabia will support whatever economic plan will bring prosperity to the Palestinains-fin min

* Saudi’s CMA Issues Instructions For Foreign Strategic Investors’ Ownership

* Ma’aden Appoints HSBC Saudi Arabia, Riyad Capital To Manage Capital Hike

* Saudi’s Ma’aden Signs Amended JV Agreements With Alcoa Corp

* Saudi Arabia’s NEOM says AECOM hired as project management consultant

* Saudi Arabia’s Nayifat reschedules IPO roadshow

* Saudi’s Advanced Unit, SK Gas Sign MoU For Propane Dehydrogenation, Polypropylene complex

* Saudi’s Advanced Unit Signs MoU With SK Gas For Feasibility Study Of Cracker Project

* Advanced Petrochemical Says Unit Gets Propane Feedstock Allocation From Ministry

* Saudi crown prince inaugurates S-Oil refinery expansion in S. Korea

* Saudi Aramco signs 12 deals with S. Korean firms

* Saudi’s Arabian Centres FY Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Umm Lulu oilfield production capacity to reach more than 100,000 bpd in 2020 -ADNOC

* Abraaj founder faces February extradition hearing on U.S. fraud charge

* UAE’s NPCC forecasts foreign contracts to drive 34% revenue rise

* UAE central bank enhances reporting of non-performing loans in banking sector - statement

* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended June 24

* UAE’s Abu Dhabi Financial Group & Shuaa Capital agree on merger

* Dubai Crude for September to be priced at parity to Oman

* Investment Corporation of Dubai FY Profit Falls

* Dubai Investments Says Mirdif Hills To Begin Handover In July

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s MENA Real Estate Q4 Loss Widens

* Kuwaiti stocks could receive $5 bln of inflows after upgrades - CMA

* Kuwaiti equities to be in main MSCI emerging markets index from 2020

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco Renews Market Making Agreement With SICO

OMAN

* Oman to open embassy in Palestinian territories’ West Bank -foreign ministry