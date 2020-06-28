MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 28

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock markets sink as U.S. virus concerns offset Europe rebound hopes
* Oil settles lower on rise in U.S. coronavirus cases
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf shares fall as virus cases rise, banks support Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as record virus infections in U.S. knocks equities
* Syria’s hunger crisis worsens, COVID outbreak could intensify -UN
* Iraqi forces swoop on Iran-backed militiamen in Baghdad
* Collapsing Lebanese pound hits new lows, food imports reduced
* Iran central bank chief vows to fight speculation against currency
* Libya’s NOC says Russian mercenaries entered oilfield, with output blocked
* UN rights expert urges EU to punish any Israeli annexation in West Bank
* Rainy day hastens sovereign wealth funds’ refocus to home
* Yemen economy heading for “unprecedented calamity”, U.N. says
* Iran plans oil exports from the Gulf of Oman to secure crude flow
* Gulf coronavirus infections surpass 400,000, Reuters tally shows
* Iran explosion in area with sensitive military site caused by tank leak -TV
* Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan hope for Nile dam deal in weeks
* IMF board approves $5.2 bln, 12-month loan program for Egypt
* Saudi Arabia’s biggest lender NCB in merger talks with Samba
* Saudi Arabia says it forces three Iranian boats out of its waters
* New York court subpoenas Etihad, Fitch in $1.2 bln debt battle
* Israel, UAE to cooperate in fight against coronavirus
* BRIEF-Agility Agreed To Invest In Private Offering Of Securities Of Tortoise Acquisition Corp
* BRIEF-Bahrain’s NBB Says In Discussions With Mclaren About A Financing Facility
Compiled by Dubai newsroom