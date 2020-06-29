MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 29

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening
* Oil prices drop for 2nd straight session as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi up as Samba-NCB surge on merger move; Egypt extends losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as virus concerns lift safe-haven bid
* Uber’s Middle East business Careem sees ride-hailing recovery next year
* U.S. sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran’s toughest year -Rouhani
* Egypt’s Palm Hills Developments Q1 Profit Falls
* Cairo For Housing And Development Q1 Profit Falls
* Suez Cement Company Posts Q1 Loss
* Egyptian Tourah Portland Cement Q1 Loss Widens
* Saudi Arabia raises 8.495 bln riyals in Islamic bonds- finance ministry
* Saudi FX reserves rise slightly in May
* Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Board Proposes Q1 Dividend
* Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication FY Loss Widens
* UAE suspends receiving passengers from Pakistan as of June 29 over COVID fears
* UAE’s ADNOC to cut August crude nominations by 5% -source
* Union Properties Says In Final Stages Of Comprehensive Debt Restructuring Process
* Al Fujairah National Insurance Q1 Profit Falls
* Omani Euro Food Says Ministry Of Finance Removed Guarantee On OAB Government Soft Loan
* Al Meera Consumer Goods Says Unit Ends Franchise Agreement With WH Smith Travel Limited-Uk
Compiled by Dubai newsroom