MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 29

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening

* Oil prices drop for 2nd straight session as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi up as Samba-NCB surge on merger move; Egypt extends losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as virus concerns lift safe-haven bid

* Uber’s Middle East business Careem sees ride-hailing recovery next year

* U.S. sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran’s toughest year -Rouhani

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Palm Hills Developments Q1 Profit Falls

* Cairo For Housing And Development Q1 Profit Falls

* Suez Cement Company Posts Q1 Loss

* Egyptian Tourah Portland Cement Q1 Loss Widens

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia raises 8.495 bln riyals in Islamic bonds- finance ministry

* Saudi FX reserves rise slightly in May

* Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Board Proposes Q1 Dividend

* Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication FY Loss Widens

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE suspends receiving passengers from Pakistan as of June 29 over COVID fears

* UAE’s ADNOC to cut August crude nominations by 5% -source

* Union Properties Says In Final Stages Of Comprehensive Debt Restructuring Process

* Al Fujairah National Insurance Q1 Profit Falls

OMAN

* Omani Euro Food Says Ministry Of Finance Removed Guarantee On OAB Government Soft Loan

QATAR

* Al Meera Consumer Goods Says Unit Ends Franchise Agreement With WH Smith Travel Limited-Uk