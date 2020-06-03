MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 3

DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks jump to 3-month high as recovery hopes outweigh looming risks

* Brent oil rises to $40 amid hopes for output cuts, recovery

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms; Saudi retreats

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as equity rally offsets softer dollar

* EXCLUSIVE-China approves $20 bln mega petchem complex in Shandong oil hub -sources

* Gulf countries to experience worst economic crisis in history - IIF

* Venezuela’s oil exports sink to 17-yr low, choked by U.S. sanctions

* Donors promise Yemen $1.35 billion, falling short of U.N. target to save aid operations

* U.N. says Libya sides agree to truce talks

* Israel Airports Authority halts El Al cargo flights over unpaid debts

* Israel unlikely to approve this year’s budget by August deadline, official says

* Israel’s OurCrowd to raise $100 mln for coronavirus technologies

* Iraq pledges to further cut oil output

* Iranian professor acquitted of sanctions busting leaves U.S., Zarif says

* Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat - trade

EGYPT

* Egypt’s non-oil private activity contracts by less in May - PMI

* Egypt’s GASC buys 120,000 T of Ukrainian wheat in tender

* Egypt’s wealth fund to develop Cairo Citadel district into tourist destination

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi wealth fund suspends plans to change $10 bln loan terms - sources

* Saudi non-oil private sector shrinks for third straight month -PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates to decide on fleet size in the next few months

* Emirate of Sharjah sells $1 bln 7-year dollar sukuk

* UAE non-oil private sector contracts again, sentiment weak - PMI

* Dubai to reopen malls and private businesses

* First Abu Dhabi Bank sells $500 mln in Formosa bonds

QATAR

* Don’t resist order deferrals, Qatar Airways tells jetmakers

* Qatar Petroleum’s $19 bln LNG vessel order boon for S.Korean shipbuilders (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)