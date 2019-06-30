MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 30

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance to end first half as G20 in focus

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains ahead of U.S.-China trade talks; Platinum jumps 3%

* Oil prices fall, but post weekly gain ahead of G20 talks, OPEC

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Global rally propels Gulf markets; Saudis lead

* Iran says progress at last-ditch nuclear deal talks ‘not enough’

* Baghdad protesters take down Bahrain flag over Trump peace conference

* EXCLUSIVE-UAE scales down military presence in Yemen as Gulf tensions flare

* World Bank: Lebanon reforms on sound path but must not stop

* Russia agrees with Saudi Arabia to extend OPEC+ oil output deal

* Saudi-led coalition says intercepted Houthi drone launched at Jizan airport

* Sudan security forces raid opposition group office ahead of protest

* Turkey’s Erdogan says U.S. will not impose sanctions over Russian missile deal

* Palestinian Authority arrests businessman who attended Bahrain conference - Haaretz

* Eastern Libyan forces will impose flight ban from Libya to Turkey -spokesman

EGYPT

* Syrian crisis topped talks between Egyptian president, Saudi crown prince - Egypt’s state TV

* ANALYSIS-Despite need for Sinai funds, Egypt unlikely to join Kushner plan

SAUDI ARABIA

* Japan’s Abe offers Saudi crown prince help in reducing oil dependency

* INSIGHT-Saudi Arabia’s hometown ambitions could clip wealth fund’s wings

* Saudi energy minister says 9-month OPEC+ extension most likely

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Emirates NBD Gets Banking Regulatory Approval To Acquire Denizbank

* Pakistan signs $375 million syndicated loan with UAE banks

* Former Abraaj executive pleads guilty to U.S. charges

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KUFPEC discovers gas in Malaysian block SK-410B

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Investcorp Unit Acquires Majority Interest In CM Investment Partners