MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 30

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up as China PMI, U.S. data cheer markets worried over coronavirus surge
* Oil prices slip on demand worries, prospect of Libyan supply return
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hold back Saudi as Qatar, Dubai extend losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold poised for best quarter in 4 years as virus fears persist
* Libya’s NOC confirms international talks on resuming oil output
* Iran issues warrant for Trump over killing of top general
* Iran prosecutor says human error led to shooting down of Ukrainian airliner
* Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19
* U.S.’s Pompeo to address U.N. Security Council on Tuesday on Iran arms embargo
* Iraqi officials release Iran-backed militiamen arrested last week
* Iraq lowers June oil exports, still pumps above OPEC+ target
* Second Lebanese IMF negotiator quits ministry post
* U.N. to call for more aid for Syrians at virtual donor meeting
* MEDIA-Egypt suspends state-company stake sales due to virus turmoil- Bloomberg News
* Saudi crown prince, Nigerian president discuss OPEC+ deal compliance
* Saudi, U.S. officials call for extending UN arms embargo on Iran
* Saudi ACWA Power to hit $10 bln target of new 2020 investments despite virus
* Sovereign funds pile into venture capital investments in 2020
* Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter emirate
* UAE federal government employees to return to work sites on July 5 - news agency
* ADNOC plans maintenance at 370,000 bpd Bab oilfield at end-June
* Fire west of Kuwait’s Mina Abdullah extinguished, no injuries
* Kuwait International Airport to resume commercial flights from Aug 1
* Bahrain to pay 50% of wages for private firms hit by coronavirus - BNA
* McLaren arranges $185 mln financing facility with Bahraini bank
* BRIEF-Fitch Says Coronavirus Adds To Challenges Facing Omani Banks
* Qatar to further ease coronavirus curbs as infections pass peak
Compiled by Dubai newsroom