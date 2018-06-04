MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 4

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as upbeat U.S. jobs data offsets trade worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-New labour minister boosts Saudi market, Emaar lifts Dubai

* Crude oil prices ease on record U.S. output, higher OPEC supplies

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady amid rate hike prospects

* Iran calls on world to stand up to Trump, save nuclear deal

* Jordan’s King Abdullah expected to ask PM to resign -political sources

* Iraq and Iran swap Kirkuk oil in strategic boost for Tehran

* Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza after militants fire rockets

* Syria’s Assad says will visit North Korea, news agency reports

* Arab oil ministers stress need for continued OPEC, non-OPEC cooperation

* Foreign funds started flowing after Turkey addressed concerns, deputy PM says

* Lebanese tourist referred to criminal trial for insulting Egypt on Facebook

* At least 48 migrants dead after boat sinks off Tunisian coast

EGYPT

* Egypt to allow entry of Russian wheat cargo halted for ergot

* Egypt Suez Canal revenue rises to $5.1 bln in first 10 months of FY 2017-18

* Egypt raises piped drinking water charges by up to 46.5 pct

* Sisi sworn in for second Egyptian presidential term amid crackdown on critics

* Egypt state telecoms firm to provide mobile services abroad - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia names businessman as labour minister, boosts culture and environment

* TABLE-Saudi March exports climb, imports drop

* Saudi crown prince, UK PM note importance of oil market stability

* Saudi Arabia releases eight people held in activist crackdown

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj expands role of Houlihan Lokey as creditors circle -sources

* BRIEF-First Abu Dhabi Bank Appoints Paul Hartwell As CEO For UK Operations

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum buys stake in Exxon’s Argentina shale assets

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Batelco Appoints Shaikh Abdulla Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa As Chairman (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)