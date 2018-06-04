MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 4

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as upbeat U.S. jobs data offsets trade worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-New labour minister boosts Saudi market, Emaar lifts Dubai
* Crude oil prices ease on record U.S. output, higher OPEC supplies
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady amid rate hike prospects
* Iran calls on world to stand up to Trump, save nuclear deal
* Jordan’s King Abdullah expected to ask PM to resign -political sources
* Iraq and Iran swap Kirkuk oil in strategic boost for Tehran
* Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza after militants fire rockets
* Syria’s Assad says will visit North Korea, news agency reports
* Arab oil ministers stress need for continued OPEC, non-OPEC cooperation
* Foreign funds started flowing after Turkey addressed concerns, deputy PM says
* Lebanese tourist referred to criminal trial for insulting Egypt on Facebook
* At least 48 migrants dead after boat sinks off Tunisian coast
* Egypt to allow entry of Russian wheat cargo halted for ergot
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue rises to $5.1 bln in first 10 months of FY 2017-18
* Egypt raises piped drinking water charges by up to 46.5 pct
* Sisi sworn in for second Egyptian presidential term amid crackdown on critics
* Egypt state telecoms firm to provide mobile services abroad - minister
* Saudi Arabia names businessman as labour minister, boosts culture and environment
* TABLE-Saudi March exports climb, imports drop
* Saudi crown prince, UK PM note importance of oil market stability
* Saudi Arabia releases eight people held in activist crackdown
* Abraaj expands role of Houlihan Lokey as creditors circle -sources
* BRIEF-First Abu Dhabi Bank Appoints Paul Hartwell As CEO For UK Operations
* Qatar Petroleum buys stake in Exxon’s Argentina shale assets
* BRIEF-Batelco Appoints Shaikh Abdulla Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa As Chairman (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)