MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 4

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit two-month high as economic optimism spreads

* Oil prices fall on concerns supply to rise as producers wrangle on cuts

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets gain, Saudi retreats amid falling oil prices

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on political frictions, weaker dollar

* Saudi, Russia agree oil cuts extension, raise pressure for compliance

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil private sector shrinks for third straight month -PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi National Hotels Q1 Profit Falls

* Shuaa Capital Steps Up Support To Address Frozen Credit Markets

* BUZZ-Emirates NBD: BofA picks potential post-Covid stock beneficiaries

* Air Arabia lays off more staff due to COVID-19 impact

* Fujairah oil inventories hit record highs on sluggish demand

* Abu Dhabi to look at more debt sales to protect finances

* UAE non-oil private sector contracts again, sentiment weak -PMI

QATAR

* Qatar Airways To Resume Services To Venice And Expand Flights To Dublin, Milan, Rome - Statement

* Qatar National Bank markets 5-yr Chinese yuan-denominated bonds - sources

OMAN

* Oman’s Ominvest Q1 Group Profit Rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)