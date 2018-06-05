MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 5

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge down after rally, focus back on fundamentals

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Qatar lead gains in most Gulf markets

* Oil rises on expected stockpile drop, but U.S. output, possible OPEC increase drag

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar inches up against yen

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease ahead of OSPs

* Jordan’s king replaces prime minister to subdue protests

* Aid groups want Macron’s assurances on Yemen meet co-chaired by Saudis

* Coalition attacks on Syria’s Raqqa may have broken law -Amnesty

* Iran to inform IAEA of start of process to boost uranium enrichment capacity -ISNA

* Turkey, U.S. agree roadmap to avert crisis in Syria’s Manbij, few details

* France’s PSA suspends joint ventures in Iran to avoid U.S. sanctions

* Iran sells first cargo of West Karoun oil to Spain’s Repsol- sources

* Turkish inflation climbs in May, fuels rate hike expectations

EGYPT

* Egypt net foreign reserves rise to $44.14 bln at end-May-c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco restructures non-oil assets ahead of IPO - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline faces ‘double whammy’ on fuel, dollar - president

* Abraaj expects deal on secured debt, Kuwaiti creditor holds out

* Fitch: UAE Eases Foreign Ownership For Growth, Free Zones Tested

* BRIEF-Dana Gas Seeks Shareholders Nod For Special Sukuk Issue of Upto $560 Mln

QATAR

* Qatar raises May crude prices to Asia

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Sohar hires banks for $250 mln syndicated loan - sources (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)