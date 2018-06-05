MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 5

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge down after rally, focus back on fundamentals
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Qatar lead gains in most Gulf markets
* Oil rises on expected stockpile drop, but U.S. output, possible OPEC increase drag
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar inches up against yen
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease ahead of OSPs
* Jordan’s king replaces prime minister to subdue protests
* Aid groups want Macron’s assurances on Yemen meet co-chaired by Saudis
* Coalition attacks on Syria’s Raqqa may have broken law -Amnesty
* Iran to inform IAEA of start of process to boost uranium enrichment capacity -ISNA
* Turkey, U.S. agree roadmap to avert crisis in Syria’s Manbij, few details
* France’s PSA suspends joint ventures in Iran to avoid U.S. sanctions
* Iran sells first cargo of West Karoun oil to Spain’s Repsol- sources
* Turkish inflation climbs in May, fuels rate hike expectations
* Egypt net foreign reserves rise to $44.14 bln at end-May-c.bank
* Saudi Aramco restructures non-oil assets ahead of IPO - sources
* Emirates airline faces ‘double whammy’ on fuel, dollar - president
* Abraaj expects deal on secured debt, Kuwaiti creditor holds out
* Fitch: UAE Eases Foreign Ownership For Growth, Free Zones Tested
* BRIEF-Dana Gas Seeks Shareholders Nod For Special Sukuk Issue of Upto $560 Mln
* Qatar raises May crude prices to Asia
* Oman’s Bank Sohar hires banks for $250 mln syndicated loan - sources (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)