MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 7

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains
* Oil climbs 5% on U.S. jobless drop, OPEC+ meeting hopes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms as Aramco hurts Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 2% as strong U.S. jobs data boosts recovery bets
* OPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July
* Egypt offers new Libya plan as Haftar offensive collapses
* G20 pledges more than $21 bln to fight coronavirus
* U.S says door remains open for diplomacy with Iran
* Qatar’s foreign minister says there is a new initiative to end Gulf crisis
* Iran frees American, U.S. allows dual citizen to visit Iran in deal
* Lebanon aims to reconcile financial system loss figures next week
* Egyptian state banks collect over $10 bln from high-yield savings product
* Egypt bans white sugar imports for 3 months -document
* Egyptian pound slips to weakest in seven months
* INSIGHT-Coronavirus frustrates Saudi women’s push for financial independence
* Saudi Arabia reimposes curfew in Jeddah for two weeks -SPA agency
* Saudi banks face tough few quarters but are well capitalised, say CEOs
* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest $1.2 bln in Reliance’s Jio Platforms
* Emirates, Etihad to resume transit flights, Qatar Airways adds more
* Dubai Islamic Bank to revive Islamic bond deal postponed amid market turmoil - sources
* First Abu Dhabi to redeem $750 mln in perpetual bonds -filing
* Qatar Airways resuming flights to over 40 destinations
* Kuwait to cut government entities’ budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 by at least 20%
* Oman to set up investment authority to manage state assets
* MEDIA-BP discusses sale of more than $1 bln stake in Oman gas project - Bloomberg News
* Moody’s affirms Investcorp’s ratings; outlook changed to negative (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)