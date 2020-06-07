MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 7

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains

* Oil climbs 5% on U.S. jobless drop, OPEC+ meeting hopes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms as Aramco hurts Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 2% as strong U.S. jobs data boosts recovery bets

* OPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July

* Egypt offers new Libya plan as Haftar offensive collapses

* G20 pledges more than $21 bln to fight coronavirus

* U.S says door remains open for diplomacy with Iran

* Qatar’s foreign minister says there is a new initiative to end Gulf crisis

* Iran frees American, U.S. allows dual citizen to visit Iran in deal

* Lebanon aims to reconcile financial system loss figures next week

EGYPT

* Egyptian state banks collect over $10 bln from high-yield savings product

* Egypt bans white sugar imports for 3 months -document

* Egyptian pound slips to weakest in seven months

SAUDI ARABIA

* INSIGHT-Coronavirus frustrates Saudi women’s push for financial independence

* Saudi Arabia reimposes curfew in Jeddah for two weeks -SPA agency

* Saudi banks face tough few quarters but are well capitalised, say CEOs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to invest $1.2 bln in Reliance’s Jio Platforms

* Emirates, Etihad to resume transit flights, Qatar Airways adds more

* Dubai Islamic Bank to revive Islamic bond deal postponed amid market turmoil - sources

* First Abu Dhabi to redeem $750 mln in perpetual bonds -filing

QATAR

* Qatar Airways resuming flights to over 40 destinations

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to cut government entities’ budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 by at least 20%

OMAN

* Oman to set up investment authority to manage state assets

* MEDIA-BP discusses sale of more than $1 bln stake in Oman gas project - Bloomberg News

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s affirms Investcorp’s ratings; outlook changed to negative (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)