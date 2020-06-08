MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 8

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares advance on surprise U.S. job recovery, oil steadies

* Oil prices inch higher, 1-month supply cut extension falls short of market hopes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise on oil pact, Egypt lifted by IMF agreement

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as strong U.S. jobs data boosts risk sentiment

* Iraq seeks new rules in sharing future OPEC+ cuts - Finance Minister

EGYPT

* Egypt net foreign reserves drop by $1 bln in May

SAUDI ARABIA

* Esports-Saudi federation takes title sponsorship of virtual Le Mans

* Saudi Arabia raises July crude prices after OPEC+ extends cuts

* Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000

* Saudi Arabia’s oil exports plunge $11 billion in first quarter

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India’s Reliance says Abu Dhabi Investment Authority invests $752 mln in digital unit

BAHRAIN

* Al Baraka Banking Group Board Elects Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel As Chairman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)