MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 8

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares advance on surprise U.S. job recovery, oil steadies
* Oil prices inch higher, 1-month supply cut extension falls short of market hopes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise on oil pact, Egypt lifted by IMF agreement
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as strong U.S. jobs data boosts risk sentiment
* Iraq seeks new rules in sharing future OPEC+ cuts - Finance Minister
* Egypt net foreign reserves drop by $1 bln in May
* Esports-Saudi federation takes title sponsorship of virtual Le Mans
* Saudi Arabia raises July crude prices after OPEC+ extends cuts
* Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000
* Saudi Arabia’s oil exports plunge $11 billion in first quarter
* India’s Reliance says Abu Dhabi Investment Authority invests $752 mln in digital unit
* Al Baraka Banking Group Board Elects Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel As Chairman