MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 9

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks jump, yields and dollar fall, as U.S. data fans rate cut talk
* PRECIOUS- Gold rallies to a 14-month crest as weak U.S. jobs data dents dollar
* Oil rises nearly 3% as Saudi signals OPEC deal extension, stocks rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Qatar and Egypt rise, other Gulf markets closed for holiday
* UAE concerned with “massacre” in Sudan, supports investigation -foreign minister
* Iran has no plans to leave OPEC despite tensions -oil minister
* Iran rejects French call for wider talks beyond nuclear deal - state TV
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. will not accept more Turkish F-35 pilots over Russia defenses-sources
* Iraqi oil minister says global output deal likely to be extended - RIA
* Saudi energy minister says OPEC close to agreeing oil pact extension
* Qatar’s emir to visit White House on July 9 -White House statement
* Turkish lira weakens again on concerns over U.S. ties
* U.S. to stop training Turkish F-35 pilots because of Russia deal -sources
* Fitch Says Escalation in Iran-US Tension Would be a Risk to GCC Sovereigns
* Many oil exporters ready for a July 2-4 OPEC meeting in Vienna -Novak
* Drone attacks target Jizan airport in Saudi Arabia - al masirah tv
* DP World wants to operate ports along Russia’s northern sea route
* UAE says ‘sophisticated’ tanker attacks likely the work of a state actor
* Qatar Airways to seek compensation from Boeing over MAX grounding
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom