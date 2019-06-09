MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 9

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks jump, yields and dollar fall, as U.S. data fans rate cut talk

* PRECIOUS- Gold rallies to a 14-month crest as weak U.S. jobs data dents dollar

* Oil rises nearly 3% as Saudi signals OPEC deal extension, stocks rally

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Qatar and Egypt rise, other Gulf markets closed for holiday

* UAE concerned with “massacre” in Sudan, supports investigation -foreign minister

* Iran has no plans to leave OPEC despite tensions -oil minister

* Iran rejects French call for wider talks beyond nuclear deal - state TV

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. will not accept more Turkish F-35 pilots over Russia defenses-sources

* Iraqi oil minister says global output deal likely to be extended - RIA

* Saudi energy minister says OPEC close to agreeing oil pact extension

* Qatar’s emir to visit White House on July 9 -White House statement

* Turkish lira weakens again on concerns over U.S. ties

* U.S. to stop training Turkish F-35 pilots because of Russia deal -sources

* Fitch Says Escalation in Iran-US Tension Would be a Risk to GCC Sovereigns

* Many oil exporters ready for a July 2-4 OPEC meeting in Vienna -Novak

SAUDI ARABIA

* Drone attacks target Jizan airport in Saudi Arabia - al masirah tv

* Saudi energy minister says OPEC close to agreeing oil pact extension

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World wants to operate ports along Russia’s northern sea route

* UAE says ‘sophisticated’ tanker attacks likely the work of a state actor

QATAR

* Qatar Airways to seek compensation from Boeing over MAX grounding