MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 9

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks extend rally as economic recovery hopes boost confidence

* Oil prices rise on optimism easing of lockdowns to spur fuel demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms on property shares as banks aid Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher, moves in tight range ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

* Saudi Arabia to end voluntary cuts on top of OPEC+ pact

* Erdogan says he and Trump agreed ‘some issues’ on Libya

* FOCUS-Gulf mall operators rein in expansion as retailers reel from COVID-19

* Occidental Petroleum to review Middle East assets - Bloomberg News

* WHO says pandemic ‘far from over’ as daily cases hit record high

* Iraq is fully committed to the OPEC+ cut deal -oil minister

* U.S. sanctions imposed on Iranian shipping network over proliferation take effect

* Venezuela says flight arrives from Iran carrying COVID-19 aid

* Libya’s NOC confirms El Feel production restart

* Lebanon agrees on government’s financial loss figures as ‘starting point’, presidency says

* “Hunger is worse than corona”: Sudanese demand end to lockdown amid economic woes

* Israel stops easing COVID-19 restrictions after spike in new cases

* Israel Aerospace wins $350 mln European special mission aircraft deal

* Tunisia lowers fuel prices for the third consecutive month

* Air strikes break truce in rebel towns in Syria’s northwest - witnesses

* Syrian pound hits record low ahead of new U.S. sanctions -dealers

EGYPT

* Coronavirus widens the cracks in Egypt’s cement industry

* Germany’s Merkel urges U.N.-backed Libya talks in phone call with Egypt’s Sisi

* Russia backs Egyptian peace initiative for warring factions in Libya conflict

* Sudan calls for renewed talks on Blue Nile dam

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid COVID-19 fears

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks to market dollar sukuk - document

* UAE’s ADNOC sets July Murban crude official selling price at plus $1/bbl - document

* Abu Dhabi extends ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between cities

* UAE says Egypt initiative for Libya boosts peace track

QATAR

* Qatar to lift lockdown in four phases from June 15

* Afghan peace talks seen this month after U.S. shuttle diplomacy

* British financier Staveley’s $2 bln Barclays lawsuit hits High Court

OMAN

* Oman’s sultan appoints head of new sovereign wealth fund