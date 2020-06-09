MIDEAST - Factors to watch - June 9

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks extend rally as economic recovery hopes boost confidence
* Oil prices rise on optimism easing of lockdowns to spur fuel demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms on property shares as banks aid Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher, moves in tight range ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
* Saudi Arabia to end voluntary cuts on top of OPEC+ pact
* Erdogan says he and Trump agreed ‘some issues’ on Libya
* FOCUS-Gulf mall operators rein in expansion as retailers reel from COVID-19
* Occidental Petroleum to review Middle East assets - Bloomberg News
* WHO says pandemic ‘far from over’ as daily cases hit record high
* Iraq is fully committed to the OPEC+ cut deal -oil minister
* U.S. sanctions imposed on Iranian shipping network over proliferation take effect
* Venezuela says flight arrives from Iran carrying COVID-19 aid
* Libya’s NOC confirms El Feel production restart
* Lebanon agrees on government’s financial loss figures as ‘starting point’, presidency says
* “Hunger is worse than corona”: Sudanese demand end to lockdown amid economic woes
* Israel stops easing COVID-19 restrictions after spike in new cases
* Israel Aerospace wins $350 mln European special mission aircraft deal
* Tunisia lowers fuel prices for the third consecutive month
* Air strikes break truce in rebel towns in Syria’s northwest - witnesses
* Syrian pound hits record low ahead of new U.S. sanctions -dealers
* Coronavirus widens the cracks in Egypt’s cement industry
* Germany’s Merkel urges U.N.-backed Libya talks in phone call with Egypt’s Sisi
* Russia backs Egyptian peace initiative for warring factions in Libya conflict
* Sudan calls for renewed talks on Blue Nile dam
* Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid COVID-19 fears
* Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks to market dollar sukuk - document
* UAE’s ADNOC sets July Murban crude official selling price at plus $1/bbl - document
* Abu Dhabi extends ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between cities
* UAE says Egypt initiative for Libya boosts peace track
* Qatar to lift lockdown in four phases from June 15
* Afghan peace talks seen this month after U.S. shuttle diplomacy
* British financier Staveley’s $2 bln Barclays lawsuit hits High Court
* Oman’s sultan appoints head of new sovereign wealth fund
