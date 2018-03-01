MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 1

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, dollar near 5-week high as Powell revives Fed rate fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region slips, Qatar hit hardest as shares go ex-dividend

* Oil extends declines on U.S. inventory build

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall on strong dollar

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken; ESPO premiums fall

* Senators will try to pull U.S. from Yemen war

* Syrian government ground forces attack Ghouta despite Russian truce plan

* Africa has world’s second-fastest banking growth and profitability -McKinsey

* OPEC February oil output falls as UAE over-delivers on cut - survey

* Iraq in talks to buy U.S. wheat and U.S. rice- trade

* Lebanon’s Hariri in Riyadh for first time since crisis

* Algeria’s Sonatrach lowers March price for Saharan Blend crude

* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks skid on China data, Fed woes

* TABLE-Mideast funds favour Saudi before index decisions, UAE sentiment improves

* POLL-Mideast funds favour Saudi before index decisions, UAE sentiment improves

* Turkish January foreign visitor arrivals jump 38.5 percent - ministry

* Iraq oil ministry has no objections to Rosneft operating in Kirkuk oilfields

* Turkish January trade deficit doubles to $9.07 billion

EGYPT

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 20.45 pct year-on-year in January - C.Bank

* At least 15 people killed in Egyptian train crash

* Egypt’s prosecutor urges action against “false news”

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues fall to $451.9 mln in January - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crown prince’s visit to U.S. to include several cities -source

* Saudi c.bank’s foreign securities holdings fall as Riyadh mobilises funds

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in January

* UK’s Johnson praises Saudi reforms, pre-empting critics of crown prince visit

* Saudi Aramco signs MOU to pursue steel production‍​

* HKEX exec says maintaining active dialogue with Saudi Aramco on IPO plan

* Saudi Aramco sets March propane price at $480 a tonne

* Saudi crown prince says corruption purge supports budget: Washington Post

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* Jay Penske sells stake in Penske Media to Saudi’s Public Investment Fund - NY Post

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch Assigns TAQA Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A’ Rating

* PE firm Abraaj suspends fundraising for $6 bln new fund-sources

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Feb 26

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth slows marginally in January

* Qatar c.bank’s international reserves, liquidity edge up in January

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait trade surplus climbs 14 pct in Q4 on higher oil prices

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain launches real estate regulator in effort to boost investment

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP fall to $63.01/bbl for April