MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 1

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street in coronavirus contingency mode with staff, visitors, regulators

* Oil prices sink to lowest in over a year, biggest weekly drop since 2016

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks retreat as coronavirus fears sharpen

* PRECIOUS-Palladium slumps nearly 13%, gold up to 4.6% as precious metals join virus-led free fall

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rebound; Saudi expected to slash April OSPs

* Global downturn looms as countries struggle to contain coronavirus outbreak

* Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

* Qatar reports first coronavirus case in man who returned from Iran

* OPEC leaning towards larger oil cuts as virus hits prices, demand -sources

* Turkey’s Erdogan asks Russia to step aside in Syria

* GRAPHIC-Going viral: Six charts and the $6 trillion loss

* U.S. and Taliban sign troop withdrawal deal; now comes the hard part

* Russia sends warships to Syria, blames Ankara for killing of Turkish troop

EGYPT

* U.S. to keep working with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam

* Egypt increases usage fee for national gas grid by 29%

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to postpone Lebanon travel over coronavirus

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may slash April oil prices to Asia by most since 2012

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s ruler loses appeal to stop publication of judgements in UK court battle with ex-wife

* Cycle stars in lockdown as two Gulf hotels isolated over coronavirus scare

QATAR

* ‘Big Dog’ and the ‘omnipotent sheikh’ - how Qatar saved Barclays

* No breakthrough in Gulf dispute, Qatar foreign minister says

KUWAIT

* Kuwait calls on citizens to avoid traveling over coronavirus concern

OMAN

* Ominvest Board Proposes FY Dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)