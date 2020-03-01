MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 1

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street in coronavirus contingency mode with staff, visitors, regulators
* Oil prices sink to lowest in over a year, biggest weekly drop since 2016
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks retreat as coronavirus fears sharpen
* PRECIOUS-Palladium slumps nearly 13%, gold up to 4.6% as precious metals join virus-led free fall
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rebound; Saudi expected to slash April OSPs
* Global downturn looms as countries struggle to contain coronavirus outbreak
* Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43
* Qatar reports first coronavirus case in man who returned from Iran
* OPEC leaning towards larger oil cuts as virus hits prices, demand -sources
* Turkey’s Erdogan asks Russia to step aside in Syria
* GRAPHIC-Going viral: Six charts and the $6 trillion loss
* U.S. and Taliban sign troop withdrawal deal; now comes the hard part
* Russia sends warships to Syria, blames Ankara for killing of Turkish troop
* U.S. to keep working with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam
* Egypt increases usage fee for national gas grid by 29%
* Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to postpone Lebanon travel over coronavirus
* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may slash April oil prices to Asia by most since 2012
* Dubai’s ruler loses appeal to stop publication of judgements in UK court battle with ex-wife
* Cycle stars in lockdown as two Gulf hotels isolated over coronavirus scare
* ‘Big Dog’ and the ‘omnipotent sheikh’ - how Qatar saved Barclays
* No breakthrough in Gulf dispute, Qatar foreign minister says
* Kuwait calls on citizens to avoid traveling over coronavirus concern
* Ominvest Board Proposes FY Dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)