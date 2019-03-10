MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 10

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar fall as global growth worries mount
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall, Egypt lifted by blue-chips
* PRECIOUS-Gold breaches $1,300/oz as weak U.S. jobs data dents dollar
* Oil drops 1 pct as economic outlook weakens, U.S. supply surges
* Hezbollah calls on supporters to donate as sanctions pressure bites
* Iran’s Rouhani urges Pakistan to act against group behind border attack
* Iran’s West Karoun oilfield output at 300,000 bpd -minister
* Islamic State fighter wants to return to Italy, warns of “sleeper cells”
* UN agency calls for more access in Syria to help refugees return
* Libyans fear showdown as eastern commander eyes capital
* Libya’s El Sharara oilfield pumping 180,000 bpd now -field engineer
* On International Women’s Day, Sudan’s Bashir orders release of female detainees
* Big anti-Bouteflika protest fills Algerian capital
* Iraq leader says Islamic State foreign fighters may face death penalty -interview
* Lebanon warns neighbours against using disputed territory for EastMed gas pipeline
* Egyptian forces kill seven militants near Cairo - government
* Egypt exempts rice, lentils, fava bean imports from cash requirement - statement
* Saudi court approves detained tycoon Sanea’s bankruptcy filing
* Saudi’s Falih: US, China driving oil demand; no April OPEC policy change
* Saudi says no current plans to raise Islamic tax for private sector
* Saudis shoot down drone aimed at kingdom, Saudi TV reports
* Europe, Canada, Australia issue first rebuke of Saudi Arabia at UN forum
* Saudi’s Falih says large quantities of gas discovered in the Red Sea
* EU states block blacklisting Saudi, Panama over dirty money
* Hong Kong allows fleeing Saudi sisters to stay another month -lawyer
* Saudi Energy Minister reiterates Aramco IPO to happen within two years - Okaz newspaper
* UAE Energy Minister says will continue supply cuts until market is re-balanced
* Emirates NBD hires banks for dollar bond issue
* Kuwait oil minister: Oil prices are good for producers, consumers- Al Rai (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)