MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 10

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares try to stabilise, pin hopes on policy stimulus

* Oil prices rebound 6% after rout, but outlook volatile

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East’s equities dive as oil prices plunge

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as global stimulus hopes boost risk assets

* EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon waits to hear if creditors will cooperate or sue -minister

* Iran temporarily releases 70,000 prisoners as coronavirus cases surge

* Israel to bolster businesses as market plummets for second day

* EU tells Turkey to pull migrants back from Greek border

* Russia vs Saudi: How much pain can they take in oil price war?

* Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

* Iran supreme leader cancels Persian new year speech because of coronavirus outbreak - official site

EGYPT

* Egypt steps up coronavirus checks after outbreak in Luxor

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia detects another 5 cases of new coronavirus - state TV

* Saudi Arabia to fine people up to $133,000 for hiding health details on entry

* S.Arabia extends travel ban to Oman, France, Germany, Turkey, Spain over coronavirus

* Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops

* Saudi investors feel the pain of Aramco free-fall

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emaar halts bookings at three Dubai hotels as coronavirus hits demand

* GKSD Investment walks away from offer for NMC Health

* UAE’s ADNOC cuts Murban crude price for Feb by $11.70/barrel

* UAE reports 14 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 59

* Middle East travel and tourism fair in Dubai postponed over coronavirus

* Air Arabia plunges after Saudi suspends travel from UAE

QATAR

* Qatar suspends schools and universities because of coronavirus outbreak - state news agency

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Boubyan Petrochemical Q3 Profit Rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)