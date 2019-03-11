MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 11

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle after U.S. payrolls shock
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf stocks hit by global market weakness, IPOs boost Egypt
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firm dollar; growth worries limit losses
* Oil rises on ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts, fall in U.S. rig count
* Ailing president returns to Algeria as mass protests swirl
* Rouhani seeks to shore up Iran’s influence on Baghdad trip
* EXPLAINER-Does Islamic State still pose a threat?
* U.S.-backed Syrian force attacks Islamic State enclave
* New Assad statue triggers protest in cradle of Syrian revolt
* Libya’s El Sharara oilfield to reach 300,000 bdp in 2 weeks- field engineer
* Iran oil ministry denies mismanagement allegations from Ahmadinejad
* Iran sets April Iranian Light OSP at $0.75/bbl over Oman/Dubai for Asia
* Iraq buys 100,000 tonnes of U.S. and Canadian wheat - trade
* Syria buys 200,000 T Black Sea wheat at $252/T - source
* Morocco takes back citizens from northern Syria - U.S.-backed SDF
* Abbas picks loyalist Shtayyeh as Palestinian prime minister
* Palestinian Authority cuts back wages in tax, prisoner dispute with Israel
* Egypt’s Canal Sugar inks financing deal worth $169 mln
* Egypt’s urban inflation jumps to 14.4 pct in Feb
* Egypt offers offshore exploration tender for 10 blocks in the Red Sea - ministry
* Saudi’s Falih says no OPEC+ output policy change until June
* Trial of prominent Saudi woman activist to start this week -family
* UAE economy to grow 3.5 pct in 2019 led by non-oil sector
* National Bank of Fujairah looks to raise $350m bond - The National
* Bahrain's Bapco sees oil trading opportunities as it expands refinery