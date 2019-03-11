MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 11

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle after U.S. payrolls shock

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf stocks hit by global market weakness, IPOs boost Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firm dollar; growth worries limit losses

* Oil rises on ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts, fall in U.S. rig count

* Ailing president returns to Algeria as mass protests swirl

* Rouhani seeks to shore up Iran’s influence on Baghdad trip

* EXPLAINER-Does Islamic State still pose a threat?

* U.S.-backed Syrian force attacks Islamic State enclave

* New Assad statue triggers protest in cradle of Syrian revolt

* Libya’s El Sharara oilfield to reach 300,000 bdp in 2 weeks- field engineer

* Iran oil ministry denies mismanagement allegations from Ahmadinejad

* Iran sets April Iranian Light OSP at $0.75/bbl over Oman/Dubai for Asia

* Iraq buys 100,000 tonnes of U.S. and Canadian wheat - trade

* Syria buys 200,000 T Black Sea wheat at $252/T - source

* Morocco takes back citizens from northern Syria - U.S.-backed SDF

* Abbas picks loyalist Shtayyeh as Palestinian prime minister

* Palestinian Authority cuts back wages in tax, prisoner dispute with Israel

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Canal Sugar inks financing deal worth $169 mln

* Egypt’s urban inflation jumps to 14.4 pct in Feb

* Egypt offers offshore exploration tender for 10 blocks in the Red Sea - ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Falih says no OPEC+ output policy change until June

* Trial of prominent Saudi woman activist to start this week -family

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE economy to grow 3.5 pct in 2019 led by non-oil sector

* National Bank of Fujairah looks to raise $350m bond - The National

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Bapco sees oil trading opportunities as it expands refinery