MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 11

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S. virus response disappoints investors
* Oil rises for 2nd day amid hopes for output cut by U.S. producers
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks close higher as oil rebounds
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as concerns over U.S. stimulus dent risk appetite
* Gulf stocks, debt markets recover some losses after Monday’s plunge
* Oil drop, coronavirus are ‘perfect storm’ for MidEast, NAfrica - World Bank
* Amid Saudi-Russian oil price war, other OPEC states sound alarm
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions have idled a quarter of Iranian oil rigs
* Iran coronavirus deaths reach 291, cases at more than 8,000
* SCENARIOS-Can’t pay, won’t pay: What now for Lebanon’s debt crisis?
* Lebanon banks, prosecutor agree rules for easing deposit restrictions
* Lebanon 2019 budget deficit at 11.4% -information minister
* Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus
* Racked by protests, Algeria bars political gatherings over virus
* Algeria faces ‘unprecedented’ multi-dimensional crisis - PM
* Tunisia studies hedging fuel purchases after oil falls sharply
* Sudan moves against Bashir loyalists after assassination attempt
* Egypt’s headline inflation slows to 5.3% in February
* Saudi Arabia, Russia raise stakes in oil production standoff
* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia tries shock tactics to bring oil war to swift end: Kemp
* Citing past success, Mexico seeks to mediate Russia, Saudi Arabia oil row
* Saudi Aramco releases domestic gasoline prices for March
* BUZZ-Saudi Aramco bounces back on oil price rebound and higher supply plan
* White House says Trump, Saudi crown prince discussed energy markets
* Motor racing-Saudi Aramco partners with Formula One
* In Saudi’s Qatif region, residents adapt to coronavirus lockdown
* DP World slashes fees at key Dubai business park
* Kuwait cuts April crude official selling prices for Asia -pricing document
* Oman in talks with banks for around $2 bln in loans - sources
