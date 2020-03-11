MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 11

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S. virus response disappoints investors

* Oil rises for 2nd day amid hopes for output cut by U.S. producers

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks close higher as oil rebounds

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as concerns over U.S. stimulus dent risk appetite

* Gulf stocks, debt markets recover some losses after Monday’s plunge

* Oil drop, coronavirus are ‘perfect storm’ for MidEast, NAfrica - World Bank

* Amid Saudi-Russian oil price war, other OPEC states sound alarm

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions have idled a quarter of Iranian oil rigs

* Iran coronavirus deaths reach 291, cases at more than 8,000

* SCENARIOS-Can’t pay, won’t pay: What now for Lebanon’s debt crisis?

* Lebanon banks, prosecutor agree rules for easing deposit restrictions

* Lebanon 2019 budget deficit at 11.4% -information minister

* Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus

* Racked by protests, Algeria bars political gatherings over virus

* Algeria faces ‘unprecedented’ multi-dimensional crisis - PM

* Tunisia studies hedging fuel purchases after oil falls sharply

* Sudan moves against Bashir loyalists after assassination attempt

EGYPT

* Egypt’s headline inflation slows to 5.3% in February

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia, Russia raise stakes in oil production standoff

* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia tries shock tactics to bring oil war to swift end: Kemp

* Citing past success, Mexico seeks to mediate Russia, Saudi Arabia oil row

* Saudi Aramco releases domestic gasoline prices for March

* BUZZ-Saudi Aramco bounces back on oil price rebound and higher supply plan

* White House says Trump, Saudi crown prince discussed energy markets

* Motor racing-Saudi Aramco partners with Formula One

* In Saudi’s Qatif region, residents adapt to coronavirus lockdown

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World slashes fees at key Dubai business park

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts April crude official selling prices for Asia -pricing document

OMAN

* Oman in talks with banks for around $2 bln in loans - sources