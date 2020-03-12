MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 12

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks plummet after Trump bans travel from Europe to contain coronavirus blow
* Oil slumps as U.S. bans travel from Europe over pandemic
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, UAE indexes fall as oil prices drop
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as virus fears deepen after U.S. travel ban
* World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak “pandemic” for first time
* EXCLUSIVE-Russia to OPEC: deeper oil cuts won’t work
* Saudi oil price cut piles pressure on Russian oil export blends
* Russia’s energy minister questions Saudi decision to boost oil output
* In frenzy for market share, oil producers cut prices, hurry sales
* Tanker rates soar as Saudi’s Bahri books up to 14 ships for rising output - sources
* U.S. senator says Trump administration mulling use of oil reserve to help crude producers
* Brent flips to discount to Dubai swaps for the first time since 2010
* Algeria optimistic that OPEC, non-OPEC, will reach oil output cut consensus - APS
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel for staff -sources
* Two U.S., one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack - officials
* Some in Wuhan told to go back to work as new coronavirus cases subside in China
* Israel expands coronavirus aid package to $2.8 bln
* Iranians told to stay at home as coronavirus death toll rises to 354
* Lebanon halts flights, bans entry from countries hit by coronavirus -PM
* Demeaned and no dollars: Lebanese choked by bank controls
* Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says
* Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown
* U.S. team in Sudan to probe PM assassination attempt - minister
* Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Greece of Nazi tactics against migrants at border
* Egypt’s confirmed coronavirus cases increase to 67
* Egypt jails prominent political figure for a year over “false news”
* Saudi, UAE gear up for long-term oil market fight with capacity plans
* Aramco shares plunge as oil prices weaken on output surge plans
* Saudi Aramco asked to boost oil output capacity to 13 mln bpd - CEO
* Saudi Arabia asked state agencies to implement big budget cuts - sources
* Saudi provisionally charters 19 supertankers, six to U.S. as global oil price war heats up
* India’s BPCL buys 2 mln bbls extra Saudi oil for April
* Saudi Arabia reports 24 new coronavirus cases - Health Ministry
* Russia, Saudi investment partnership to continue as normal - RDIF head
* G20 Agriculture and Water meeting in Saudi postponed over coronavirus - organizers
* UAE joins Saudi in opening oil taps as row with Russia slams crude prices
* UAE says disappointed after collapse of OPEC+ agreement
* Dubai businesses, hurt by coronavirus, pin hopes on Expo
* OMV, Mubadala agree on contract terms for Borealis stake increase
* NMC Health 5-year dollar sukuk plummet 36.5 cents
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad confident demand for flights to China will pick up by summer
* Dubai’s DP World sees demand rebound as Chinese factories restart
* Qatar and Bahrain record jump in coronavirus cases, Kuwait bans flights
* Soccer-High-profile Qatar tournament cancelled over coronavirus
* Kuwaiti-Saudi Khafji oilfield to produce 100,000 bpd by end April
* Kuwait to halt commercial passenger flights, declare public holiday
* Bahrain records 77 new coronavirus cases among evacuees from Iran
