MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 12

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks plummet after Trump bans travel from Europe to contain coronavirus blow

* Oil slumps as U.S. bans travel from Europe over pandemic

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, UAE indexes fall as oil prices drop

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as virus fears deepen after U.S. travel ban

* World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak “pandemic” for first time

* EXCLUSIVE-Russia to OPEC: deeper oil cuts won’t work

* Saudi oil price cut piles pressure on Russian oil export blends

* Russia’s energy minister questions Saudi decision to boost oil output

* In frenzy for market share, oil producers cut prices, hurry sales

* Tanker rates soar as Saudi’s Bahri books up to 14 ships for rising output - sources

* U.S. senator says Trump administration mulling use of oil reserve to help crude producers

* Brent flips to discount to Dubai swaps for the first time since 2010

* Algeria optimistic that OPEC, non-OPEC, will reach oil output cut consensus - APS

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel for staff -sources

* Two U.S., one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack - officials

* Some in Wuhan told to go back to work as new coronavirus cases subside in China

* Israel expands coronavirus aid package to $2.8 bln

* Iranians told to stay at home as coronavirus death toll rises to 354

* Lebanon halts flights, bans entry from countries hit by coronavirus -PM

* Demeaned and no dollars: Lebanese choked by bank controls

* Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says

* Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

* U.S. team in Sudan to probe PM assassination attempt - minister

* Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Greece of Nazi tactics against migrants at border

EGYPT

* Egypt’s confirmed coronavirus cases increase to 67

* Egypt jails prominent political figure for a year over “false news”

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi, UAE gear up for long-term oil market fight with capacity plans

* Aramco shares plunge as oil prices weaken on output surge plans

* Saudi Aramco asked to boost oil output capacity to 13 mln bpd - CEO

* Saudi Arabia asked state agencies to implement big budget cuts - sources

* Saudi provisionally charters 19 supertankers, six to U.S. as global oil price war heats up

* India’s BPCL buys 2 mln bbls extra Saudi oil for April

* Saudi Arabia reports 24 new coronavirus cases - Health Ministry

* Russia, Saudi investment partnership to continue as normal - RDIF head

* G20 Agriculture and Water meeting in Saudi postponed over coronavirus - organizers

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE joins Saudi in opening oil taps as row with Russia slams crude prices

* UAE says disappointed after collapse of OPEC+ agreement

* Dubai businesses, hurt by coronavirus, pin hopes on Expo

* OMV, Mubadala agree on contract terms for Borealis stake increase

* NMC Health 5-year dollar sukuk plummet 36.5 cents

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad confident demand for flights to China will pick up by summer

* Dubai’s DP World sees demand rebound as Chinese factories restart

QATAR

* Qatar and Bahrain record jump in coronavirus cases, Kuwait bans flights

* Soccer-High-profile Qatar tournament cancelled over coronavirus

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti-Saudi Khafji oilfield to produce 100,000 bpd by end April

* Kuwait to halt commercial passenger flights, declare public holiday

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain records 77 new coronavirus cases among evacuees from Iran