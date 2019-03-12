MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 12

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound soars, Asian shares rally after Brexit deal changes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lead Saudi lower, blue chips gain in Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as updated Brexit deal drags on U.S. dollar

* Oil prices rise amid broad market rally, OPEC supply cuts

* Algeria’s Bouteflika abandons re-election bid after weeks of protest

* Big investors look past Khashoggi to opportunities in Saudi Arabia

* CERAWEEK-Barkindo says OPEC has helped U.S. shale, as the two plan to meet again

* Last Islamic State enclave in eastern Syria pounded in U.S.-backed assault

* Turkey’s economy tips into recession as lira crisis bites

* Pompeo, Kushner, Greenblatt discuss Middle East with Jordan king -source

* At least 20 civilians killed, including children, in north Yemen

* Iran’s Rouhani signs trade pacts in Iraq to help offset US sanctions

EGYPT

* Egypt minister confirms Romanian wheat rejected, may be replaced

* Egypt’s Canal Sugar inks financing deal worth $169 mln

* Egypt’s Sisi appoints close military ally as transport minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco’s board to meet to approve SABIC bond plan- sources

* IEA sees U.S. leading global oil supply growth to 2024

* Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund establishes helicopter operator

* Saudi’s Al Hokair Group Posts FY Loss

* Saudi Arabia to cut oil exports in April - Saudi official

* Mobius expresses governance concerns over Saudi control of Aramco

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Airlines fly Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crash despite China grounding

* Emirates Global Aluminium’s Guinea unit to secure $700-$750 mln financing soon - CFO

* Abu Dhabi backs packages to support agricultural technology

* MEDIA-Russia’s RDIF, UAE’s Mubadala renew talks on EDC stake - Vedomosti

* UAE to set up debt management office, seek sovereign rating

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KFH Says CMA Grants Approval For Licensing Activity Of Subscription Agent

* Kuwait raises April KEC crude price for Asia by 40 cents/bbl - source

OMAN

* Oman says 25 investors interested in two power assets (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)