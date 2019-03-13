MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 13

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drift lower, sterling awaits its fate

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Global rally boosts most of Gulf, banks lift Saudi

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 2-week high on Brexit woes, weaker dollar

* Oil prices rise on OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions on Iran, Venezuela

* U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on Saudi Yemen war resolution

* Hungry for change, Algerians press old guard to step aside

* Hundreds surrender as Islamic State nears defeat in last enclave

* Hardline Iranian cleric consolidates leadership position

* Last Islamic State enclave in eastern Syria pounded in U.S.-backed assault

* Iran to launch new development phases of South Pars gas field

* Jordan businessmen, officials go on trial in graft case

* Equal rights row flares over Arab-Jewish divide in Israel election

* Turkey says it is discussing Syria offensive with Russia, U.S.

* Turkey suspends Boeing 737 Max aircraft - Anadolu

* Twenty-two civilians killed, including children, in north Yemen - U.N.

EGYPT

* Egyptians put the brakes on new car purchases in push for lower prices

* Egypt seeking cargoes of at least 20,000 T rice

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi seals 6 private sector deals worth $3.5 bln, plans many more

* Saudi Arabia proposes extending oil output cut until year-end - Russian agencies

* BRIEF-Saudi Advanced Industries FY Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EU adds UAE, Bermuda to expanded tax haven blacklist

* Emirates NBD starts marketing perpetual dollar bond

* UAE bans operation of Boeing 737 MAX models -WAM

* UAE aviation authority to collect data on Ethiopian crash

* UAE banks’ loan losses to rise on real estate - Moody’s

QATAR

* As FIFA eyes World Cup expansion, rights groups say workers at risk

* Qatar Islamic Bank hires banks ahead of dollar sukuk - IFR

* Dubai-based Oman Insurance says blocked from Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Civil Aviation bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes

* Kuwait to boost gas output capacity to 3.5 bln scf by 2031-2032 - KPC

OMAN

* Oman suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after crash