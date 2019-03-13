MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 13

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drift lower, sterling awaits its fate
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Global rally boosts most of Gulf, banks lift Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 2-week high on Brexit woes, weaker dollar
* Oil prices rise on OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
* U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on Saudi Yemen war resolution
* Hungry for change, Algerians press old guard to step aside
* Hundreds surrender as Islamic State nears defeat in last enclave
* Hardline Iranian cleric consolidates leadership position
* Last Islamic State enclave in eastern Syria pounded in U.S.-backed assault
* Iran to launch new development phases of South Pars gas field
* Jordan businessmen, officials go on trial in graft case
* Equal rights row flares over Arab-Jewish divide in Israel election
* Turkey says it is discussing Syria offensive with Russia, U.S.
* Turkey suspends Boeing 737 Max aircraft - Anadolu
* Twenty-two civilians killed, including children, in north Yemen - U.N.
* Egyptians put the brakes on new car purchases in push for lower prices
* Egypt seeking cargoes of at least 20,000 T rice
* Saudi seals 6 private sector deals worth $3.5 bln, plans many more
* Saudi Arabia proposes extending oil output cut until year-end - Russian agencies
* BRIEF-Saudi Advanced Industries FY Profit Rises
* EU adds UAE, Bermuda to expanded tax haven blacklist
* Emirates NBD starts marketing perpetual dollar bond
* UAE bans operation of Boeing 737 MAX models -WAM
* UAE aviation authority to collect data on Ethiopian crash
* UAE banks’ loan losses to rise on real estate - Moody’s
* As FIFA eyes World Cup expansion, rights groups say workers at risk
* Qatar Islamic Bank hires banks ahead of dollar sukuk - IFR
* Dubai-based Oman Insurance says blocked from Qatar
* Kuwait Civil Aviation bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes
* Kuwait to boost gas output capacity to 3.5 bln scf by 2031-2032 - KPC
* Oman suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after crash
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom