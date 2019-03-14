MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 14

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia shares flat after mixed China data, pound near 9-month peak
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Rising oil price boosts Saudi, top telecom firm weighs on Abu Dhabi
* PRECIOUS- Gold hovers near 2-wk high on tepid U.S. data, Brexit vot
* Oil up after U.S. crude stock draw, supply growth seen easing
* INSIGHT-Iran hunts for more ships to keep its oil flowing
* NEWSMAKER-Veteran diplomat set to guide Algeria’s transition after protests
* Iran warns of firm response if Israel acts against its oil shipments
* Iran says regional powers working on “suspicious nuclear projects” - Fars news
* Lebanon bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace -NNA
* Army says it will preserve Algeria’s security in all circumstances
* White House opposes Saudi Yemen war resolution -statement
* Islamic State launches counter attacks at Syria enclave
* Iraq bans Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace
* U.S. drops reference to “Israeli-occupied” Golan Heights in annual rights report
* CERAWEEK-U.S. says Iran has lost $10 bln in oil revenue due to sanctions
* U.S. says China’s treatment of Muslim minority worst abuses ‘since the 1930s’
* Egypt bars Boeing 737 MAX jets from its airspace -statement
* Egypt to up rice cultivation in 2019 season to 1.1 mln feddans
* BRIEF-Egypt’s Raya Contact Center FY Consol Profit Rises
* International Co For Investment And Development FY Consol Profit Falls
* Egypt closes four ports due to bad weather
* Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co issues $200 mln sukuk
* BRIEF-Atheeb Telecom Says Accumulated Losses Reach 51.63 Pct Of Capital
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Sabic Intends To Merge Two Units
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Tourism Enterprises Reaches Settlement With GAZT On Zakat Claims
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Takween Says Accumulated Losses Reach 22.8 Pct of Capital
* Rheinmetall ready to ship Saudi trucks as defence drives profit
* Saudi’s CMA Approves Taiba Holding’s Capital Increase To Acquire Shares In Al Aqeeq And ARAC
* CORRECTED-REFILE-Saudi Arabia has no Boeing 737 MAX in its aircraft registry -civil aviation
* Moody’s Says Saudi Banking System Outlook Is Stable On Increased Government Spending, Stabilising Asset Quality
* Mashreq bank will close 50 pct of its branches this year as part of digital transformation - CEO
* UAE inclusion in EU tax blacklist down to poor communication - UAE bank exec
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone Reduces Business Setup Fees By More Than 65 Pct
* BRIEF-UAE’s Julphar Says Five Board Members Resigned
* BRIEF-Dubai’s DAE Completes Delivery Of Six Dreamliner Aircraft To Gulf Air
* Emirates NBD targets $1 bln with perpetual bond sale -document
* Moody’s Says Uae Real Estate Companies’ Credit Quality Is Stable Despite Market Weakness
* Qatar Petroleum acquires twelve exploration blocks in Morocco
* Soccer-Qatari World Cup officials head to Miami for FIFA talks
* BRIEF-Jiyad Holding To Acquire Noor Integrated For General Trading
* Moody’s Says Kuwait’s Banking System Outlook Is Stable Into 2020
* BRIEF-Shell Oman Marketing Gets Contract From Muttrah Tourism Development
