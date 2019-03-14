MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 14

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia shares flat after mixed China data, pound near 9-month peak

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Rising oil price boosts Saudi, top telecom firm weighs on Abu Dhabi

* PRECIOUS- Gold hovers near 2-wk high on tepid U.S. data, Brexit vot

* Oil up after U.S. crude stock draw, supply growth seen easing

* INSIGHT-Iran hunts for more ships to keep its oil flowing

* NEWSMAKER-Veteran diplomat set to guide Algeria’s transition after protests

* Iran warns of firm response if Israel acts against its oil shipments

* Iran says regional powers working on “suspicious nuclear projects” - Fars news

* Lebanon bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace -NNA

* Army says it will preserve Algeria’s security in all circumstances

* White House opposes Saudi Yemen war resolution -statement

* Islamic State launches counter attacks at Syria enclave

* Iraq bans Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace

* U.S. drops reference to “Israeli-occupied” Golan Heights in annual rights report

* CERAWEEK-U.S. says Iran has lost $10 bln in oil revenue due to sanctions

* U.S. says China’s treatment of Muslim minority worst abuses ‘since the 1930s’

EGYPT

* Egypt bars Boeing 737 MAX jets from its airspace -statement

* Egypt to up rice cultivation in 2019 season to 1.1 mln feddans

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Raya Contact Center FY Consol Profit Rises

* International Co For Investment And Development FY Consol Profit Falls

* Egypt closes four ports due to bad weather

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co issues $200 mln sukuk

* BRIEF-Atheeb Telecom Says Accumulated Losses Reach 51.63 Pct Of Capital

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Sabic Intends To Merge Two Units

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Tourism Enterprises Reaches Settlement With GAZT On Zakat Claims

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Takween Says Accumulated Losses Reach 22.8 Pct of Capital

* Rheinmetall ready to ship Saudi trucks as defence drives profit

* Saudi’s CMA Approves Taiba Holding’s Capital Increase To Acquire Shares In Al Aqeeq And ARAC

* CORRECTED-REFILE-Saudi Arabia has no Boeing 737 MAX in its aircraft registry -civil aviation

* Moody’s Says Saudi Banking System Outlook Is Stable On Increased Government Spending, Stabilising Asset Quality

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Mashreq bank will close 50 pct of its branches this year as part of digital transformation - CEO

* UAE inclusion in EU tax blacklist down to poor communication - UAE bank exec

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone Reduces Business Setup Fees By More Than 65 Pct

* BRIEF-UAE’s Julphar Says Five Board Members Resigned

* BRIEF-Dubai’s DAE Completes Delivery Of Six Dreamliner Aircraft To Gulf Air

* Emirates NBD targets $1 bln with perpetual bond sale -document

* Moody’s Says Uae Real Estate Companies’ Credit Quality Is Stable Despite Market Weakness

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum acquires twelve exploration blocks in Morocco

* Soccer-Qatari World Cup officials head to Miami for FIFA talks

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Jiyad Holding To Acquire Noor Integrated For General Trading

* Moody’s Says Kuwait’s Banking System Outlook Is Stable Into 2020

OMAN

* BRIEF-Shell Oman Marketing Gets Contract From Muttrah Tourism Development