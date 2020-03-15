MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 15

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Late Wall Street rally leads global stocks higher; oil also jumps
* Crude posts biggest weekly losses since 2008, hit by coronavirus and Saudi price war
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE leads Gulf stock falls on coronavirus, U.S. travel ban
* PRECIOUS-Gold dives, palladium heads for record weekly decline
* FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
* Trump tests negative for coronavirus, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland
* Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes, warns of consequences
* Iran security forces to empty city streets to fight coronavirus
* The wrong time to go bust: investors wary of distressed Lebanon debt
* Turkey says agreed with Russia on details of Idlib ceasefire
* Turkey halts flights to 9 European nations over coronavirus
* Israel to use anti-terror tech to counter coronavirus “invisible enemy”
* Yemen suspends all flights for two weeks over coronavirus
* Syria, insisting it is coronavirus-free, takes broad steps to prevent spread
* Morocco suspends flights to and from 21 countries including Egypt, Bahrain and UAE
* Sudan closes schools and universities for one month over coronavirus
* UAE, Saudi central banks roll out $40 billion stimulus for virus-hit economies
* Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase
* Egypt reports 13 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 93
* Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears- SPA
* Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil as Russia fight escalates
* UAE cancels events, flights as central bank announces coronavirus fiscal plan
* Dubai closes four theme parks until end of March over coronavirus
* Abu Dhabi changes oil pricing in ‘unprecedented’ market
* HSBC employee in its Dubai office has coronavirus
* Qatar, UAE restrict visas as part of measures to contain virus
* Qatar closes cinemas, gyms and museums over coronavirus fears
* Kuwait closes shopping malls and children’s entertainment centres
* Kuwait asks Muslims to pray at home to halt coronavirus spread
* Motor racing-Formula One to call off Bahrain and Vietnamese GPs -sources
* Bahrain central bank cuts overnight lending rate to 2.45%
* Oman to suspend tourism visas from March 15 for 30 days -coronavirus committee
* ANALYSIS-Currency pegs in Nigeria, Oman in peril after oil price plunge
Compiled by Dubai newsroom