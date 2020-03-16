MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 16

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks crumble, unconvinced as Fed and peers attempt radical rescue

* Oil slides again, squeezed between coronavirus demand hit and price war bite

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Middle East indexes decline on coronavirus impact

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises after Fed rate cut, but pares gains on cash hunt

* Aramco to cut capital spending over coronavirus; 2019 profits plunge

* FACTBOX-Aramco 2019 profit drops, a week after shares fell below IPO

* COLUMN-Saudi flood of crude about to crash into demand destroyed by coronavirus: Russell

* ANALYSIS-The plumbing behind world’s financial markets is creaking. Loudly.

* ANALYSIS-Why an off-the-cuff Lagarde comment spooked euro bond investors so much

* INSIGHT-Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf debt issues on hold after oil price war sell-off

* New York, LA shut bars and restaurants, world’s c.banks coordinate to combat coronavirus

* China’s economy skids as virus paralyses factories, households

* China sees fewer coronavirus cases, wary of international travellers

* Airlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions

* Airlines ask for British government help to survive crisis

* Factories shift operations in scramble to restock supermarket shelves

* Jordan’s coronavirus cases rise as it moves to cushion economy

* Lebanon launches countrywide shutdown, airport closure to combat coronavirus

* Morocco to create $1 bln fund to counter coronavirus outbreak

* Iraqi government imposes curfew in Baghdad over coronavirus concerns

* Qatar suspends entry of non-Qataris in moves to shield economy

* Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 724, says health official

* Israel to use anti-terror tech to counter coronavirus “invisible enemy”

* Israel’s president to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form government

EGYPT

* Egypt trading suspended as shares plunge due to coronavirus

* Egypt’s central bank ready to intervene if necessary

* Egypt says it has enough strategic wheat reserves for 3.6 months

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia restricts movement, other Gulf states limit entry as coronavirus spreads

* Saudi Arabia suspends most government operations for 16 days - SPA

* Saudi crown prince says G20 to set policies to combat coronavirus

* Saudi Arabia detains 298 public officials in new corruption probes

* Saudi c.bank to intervene if liquidity affected - governor to Al Arabiya

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Gulf states extend coronavirus precautions to bourses, shipping, arcades

QATAR

* Qatar suspends entry of non-Qatari passengers, moves to shield economy from coronavirus

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Muscat signs $650 mln loan with 20 banks

* Oman bans entry of non-Gulf Arab citizens, restricts movement