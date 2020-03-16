MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 16

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks crumble, unconvinced as Fed and peers attempt radical rescue
* Oil slides again, squeezed between coronavirus demand hit and price war bite
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Middle East indexes decline on coronavirus impact
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises after Fed rate cut, but pares gains on cash hunt
* Aramco to cut capital spending over coronavirus; 2019 profits plunge
* FACTBOX-Aramco 2019 profit drops, a week after shares fell below IPO
* COLUMN-Saudi flood of crude about to crash into demand destroyed by coronavirus: Russell
* ANALYSIS-The plumbing behind world’s financial markets is creaking. Loudly.
* ANALYSIS-Why an off-the-cuff Lagarde comment spooked euro bond investors so much
* INSIGHT-Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf debt issues on hold after oil price war sell-off
* New York, LA shut bars and restaurants, world’s c.banks coordinate to combat coronavirus
* China’s economy skids as virus paralyses factories, households
* China sees fewer coronavirus cases, wary of international travellers
* Airlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
* Airlines ask for British government help to survive crisis
* Factories shift operations in scramble to restock supermarket shelves
* Jordan’s coronavirus cases rise as it moves to cushion economy
* Lebanon launches countrywide shutdown, airport closure to combat coronavirus
* Morocco to create $1 bln fund to counter coronavirus outbreak
* Iraqi government imposes curfew in Baghdad over coronavirus concerns
* Qatar suspends entry of non-Qataris in moves to shield economy
* Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 724, says health official
* Israel to use anti-terror tech to counter coronavirus “invisible enemy”
* Israel’s president to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form government
* Egypt trading suspended as shares plunge due to coronavirus
* Egypt’s central bank ready to intervene if necessary
* Egypt says it has enough strategic wheat reserves for 3.6 months
* Saudi Arabia restricts movement, other Gulf states limit entry as coronavirus spreads
* Saudi Arabia suspends most government operations for 16 days - SPA
* Saudi crown prince says G20 to set policies to combat coronavirus
* Saudi Arabia detains 298 public officials in new corruption probes
* Saudi c.bank to intervene if liquidity affected - governor to Al Arabiya
* Gulf states extend coronavirus precautions to bourses, shipping, arcades
* Qatar suspends entry of non-Qatari passengers, moves to shield economy from coronavirus
* Oman’s Bank Muscat signs $650 mln loan with 20 banks
* Oman bans entry of non-Gulf Arab citizens, restricts movement
Compiled by Dubai newsroom