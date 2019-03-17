MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 17

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks gain on trade, Brexit optimism, dollar slides
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Abu Dhabi hits multi-year peak, blue-chip banks lift Qatar
* PRECIOUS- Gold rises on softer dollar, global uncertainties
*- U.S. oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production
* Yemen’s Aden refinery seeking 90,000 tonnes of oil products
* Algerians demand Bouteflika quits in biggest protest yet
* S&P Says Jordan Ratings Affirmed At ‘B+/B’ Outlook Remains Stable
* Iraq begins legal proceedings against 14 French Islamic State fighters -sources
* Turkish central bank says to use all tools in inflation fight
* Israeli warplanes strike Gaza after rockets fired towards Tel Aviv
* Middle East Crude-ONGC sells Sokol at higher premium - Reuters News
* Turkcell CEO Terzioglu steps down after four years
* IEA sees oil market flipping into deficit in second quarter
* Turkish Feb budget deficit 16.8 bln lira - finance ministry
* EBRD lends nearly 1 bln lira to Turkey’s Arcelik
* Turkish unemployment surges to 13.5 percent, highest in nine years
* Iran closes its airspace to Boeing 737 MAX
* Interpol issued red notices for 20 people over Khashoggi killing -Turkey
* Forex held by Turks reaches record high as lira confidence declines
* Iraq sees wheat crop almost doubling on more rainfall
* Turkey calls on Saudi Arabia to name defendants in Khashoggi trial
* Moody’s Says GCC Will Drive Islamic Finance Sector Growth In 2019 As Long-Term Prospects Remain Strong
* Tunisia bars Boeing 737 max jets from its airspace
* Iraq cuts oil exports to 3.5 mln bpd in line with OPEC deal - minister
* National Bank Of Iraq Posts FY Loss
* Egypt offers four LNG cargoes for April loading as exports soar
* Egypt’s El Ebour Co For Real Estate Investment FY Profit Rises
* BRIEF-Suez Cement Says Kattameya Plant Affected By Collapse Of Soil Barrier
* Saudi Arabia introduces new regulatory amendments to improve zakat collection
* Saudi’s Flyadeal to decide on Boeing 737 MAX order after crash investigations
* Saudi rights official dismisses Khashoggi inquiry as foreign interference
* Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Trading picks head for new London office
* Saudi’s CMA Approves ABO Moati’s Capital Increase
* Saudi’s Methanol Chemicals Posts FY Profit
* Saudi Aramco shifts strategy in China to boost oil sales
* BUZZ-Saudi’s Al Khodari enjoys best day in 6 years after board meeting
* Saudi’s Astra Industrial Group FY Profit Falls
* Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala halts business with Goldman Sachs amid 1MDB lawsuit
* Flydubai says Boeing 737 MAX remains integral to future strategy
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad reports third consecutive loss as jobs, aircraft cut
* Electricity supplier Taqa Morocco reports small rise in annual profit
* Payments processor Network International readies London listing
* BRIEF-DP World plans to refurbish Jebel Ali Port’s Terminal 1, some cargo to be moved to terminal 4-CFO
* Dubai’s DP World plays down trade tensions as annual profit jumps 10 pct
* Dubai’s DSI Shareholders To Meet On April 1 To Discuss Restructuring Plan
* Bahrain sentences 167 people to prison in crackdown on dissent
* Kuwait’s Noor Investment Sells 34.3 Mln Shares In Pakistan’s Meezan Bank
* Kuwait’s Alrai Media Group Posts Q4 Loss
* Kuwait’s Soor Fuel Marketing Q4 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Sohar International Bank Closes Issuance Of 100 Mln Rials Perpetual Bonds
