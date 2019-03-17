MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 17

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks gain on trade, Brexit optimism, dollar slides

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Abu Dhabi hits multi-year peak, blue-chip banks lift Qatar

* PRECIOUS- Gold rises on softer dollar, global uncertainties

*- U.S. oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

* Yemen’s Aden refinery seeking 90,000 tonnes of oil products

* Algerians demand Bouteflika quits in biggest protest yet

* S&P Says Jordan Ratings Affirmed At ‘B+/B’ Outlook Remains Stable

* Iraq begins legal proceedings against 14 French Islamic State fighters -sources

* Turkish central bank says to use all tools in inflation fight

* Israeli warplanes strike Gaza after rockets fired towards Tel Aviv

* Middle East Crude-ONGC sells Sokol at higher premium - Reuters News

* Turkcell CEO Terzioglu steps down after four years

* IEA sees oil market flipping into deficit in second quarter

* Turkish Feb budget deficit 16.8 bln lira - finance ministry

* EBRD lends nearly 1 bln lira to Turkey’s Arcelik

* Turkish unemployment surges to 13.5 percent, highest in nine years

* Iran closes its airspace to Boeing 737 MAX

* Interpol issued red notices for 20 people over Khashoggi killing -Turkey

* Forex held by Turks reaches record high as lira confidence declines

* Iraq sees wheat crop almost doubling on more rainfall

* Turkey calls on Saudi Arabia to name defendants in Khashoggi trial

* Moody’s Says GCC Will Drive Islamic Finance Sector Growth In 2019 As Long-Term Prospects Remain Strong

* Tunisia bars Boeing 737 max jets from its airspace

* Iraq cuts oil exports to 3.5 mln bpd in line with OPEC deal - minister

* National Bank Of Iraq Posts FY Loss

EGYPT

* Egypt offers four LNG cargoes for April loading as exports soar

* Egypt’s El Ebour Co For Real Estate Investment FY Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Suez Cement Says Kattameya Plant Affected By Collapse Of Soil Barrier

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia introduces new regulatory amendments to improve zakat collection

* Saudi’s Flyadeal to decide on Boeing 737 MAX order after crash investigations

* Saudi rights official dismisses Khashoggi inquiry as foreign interference

* Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Trading picks head for new London office

* Saudi’s CMA Approves ABO Moati’s Capital Increase

* Saudi’s Methanol Chemicals Posts FY Profit

* Saudi Aramco shifts strategy in China to boost oil sales

* BUZZ-Saudi’s Al Khodari enjoys best day in 6 years after board meeting

* Saudi’s Astra Industrial Group FY Profit Falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala halts business with Goldman Sachs amid 1MDB lawsuit

* Flydubai says Boeing 737 MAX remains integral to future strategy

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad reports third consecutive loss as jobs, aircraft cut

* Electricity supplier Taqa Morocco reports small rise in annual profit

* Payments processor Network International readies London listing

* BRIEF-DP World plans to refurbish Jebel Ali Port’s Terminal 1, some cargo to be moved to terminal 4-CFO

* Dubai’s DP World plays down trade tensions as annual profit jumps 10 pct

* Dubai’s DSI Shareholders To Meet On April 1 To Discuss Restructuring Plan

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sentences 167 people to prison in crackdown on dissent

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Noor Investment Sells 34.3 Mln Shares In Pakistan’s Meezan Bank

* Kuwait’s Alrai Media Group Posts Q4 Loss

* Kuwait’s Soor Fuel Marketing Q4 Profit Falls

OMAN

* BRIEF-Sohar International Bank Closes Issuance Of 100 Mln Rials Perpetual Bonds