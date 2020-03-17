MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 17

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall in volatile session after historic Wall St plunge

* Oil prices jump $1 as sharp falls draw investors, bargain buyers

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks dive, Qatar gains on stimulus measures

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends fall as investors rush to hoard cash

* Pompeo to Iraq PM: U.S. will take action in self-defense if attacked

* U.S. seen spurning China’s coronavirus-linked call for Iran sanctions relief

* Iran’s death toll from coronavirus increases to 853 - official

* Lebanon, already grappling with economic crisis, now faces coronavirus shutdown

* Gulf central banks cut rates as region’s coronavirus cases near 1,000

* Gulf bonds extend losses as coronavirus fears, oil price war deepen

* Jordan cuts main rates by 100 basis points to soften coronavirus blow

* Jordan suspends trading in Amman bourse over coronavirus -state media

* Jordan issues tender to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

* Tunisia suspends all international flights, closes its land borders -pm

* Tunisair CEO says company to lose $24.6 million this month

* Morocco to close non-essential public places starting today - Interior Ministry

* Israel to fast-track cyber-monitoring of coronavirus cases

* Israel adds another $1.3 bln to help economy deal with coronavirus

* Israel economy to grow near zero if virus impact short -Fin Min economist

* Bank of Israel boosts dollar liquidity as shekel slides

* Jewish worshippers urged not to kiss Western Wall due to coronavirus fears

* Israel’s Delek to sell rest of desalination firm IDE for $44 mln

* Israel’s El Al airlines in talks for government assistance

* Israel’s president tasks Netanyahu rival Gantz with forming government

* Libya’s NOC says jet fuel illegally shipped to east

* Libya says it has approved 2020 budget, gives no figures

EGYPT

* Egypt reports two deaths and 40 new cases of coronavirus to a total of 166 - ministry

* Egypt’s cuts interest rates by 300 basis points in face of coronavirus

* Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to stem spread of coronavirus

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis told to stay home as Bahrain reports Gulf’s first coronavirus death

* Spain says Saudi Arabia to call G20 meet on coronavirus in coming days

* Saudi private sector to give 14 days sick leave to vulnerable groups -SPA

* Saudi Aramco likely to sustain high April oil output through May -CEO

* Aramco plans to move downstream operations into a separate entity or more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE urges citizens abroad to return home as coronavirus spreads

* Abu Dhabi airport closes Terminal 2, re-distributes flights

* Finablr raises doubts about its future, CEO leaves

* Dubai closes bars, lounges due to coronavirus outbreak - government circular

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspends dozens of routes due to coronavirus

* Bahrain authorises finance minister to withdraw funds to deal with coronavirus -state TV (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)