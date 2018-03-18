MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 18

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rallies for weekly gain as S&P ends losing skid

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Milaha boosts Qatar before index entry, Al Rajhi pulls down Saudi

* Oil prices jump, Brent hits highest in more than 2 weeks

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips, down for week; market braces for Fed rate hike

* Trump’s back-to-back visitors unlikely to solve Gulf dispute

* New European sanctions would affect nuclear deal - Iran official

* U.S. accuses Iran of trying to influence Iraq’s election

* Kurdish airports for international flights, Iraqi PM says

* Thousands more Syrians flee their homes as two battles rage

* INTERVIEW-Lebanon central bank: IMF criticism valid, but budget a good start

* Lebanon plans to boost army presence on Israel border

* INTERVIEW-Hezbollah doesn’t expect Israeli war, but is ready for one

* BRD’s first Lebanon deal is 2.51 pct equity stake in Bank Audi

* Morocco plans to spend $15.8 bln if it gets 2026 World Cup

EGYPT

* Ahead of contentious vote, Egypt sets sights on “fake news”

* Sisi calls for big turnout in Egyptian election

* Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat in tender

* Egypt’s GASC gets wheat offers amid lower turnout

* Average yields rise on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does-CBS TV

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi state expected to take 35 pct stake in Saudi Binladin Group

* Yemen’s Houthis and Saudi Arabia in secret talks to end war - sources

* Belgium takes back Brussels’ Grand Mosque from Saudi government

* Saudi central bank raises key interest rates ahead of U.S.

* Mattis: Don’t restrict U.S. support to Saudi-led forces in Yemen

* Saudi Arabia to deposit $2 bln in Yemen central bank -SPA

* French judge issues arrest warrant for daughter of Saudi king

* Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond – sources

* Aramco gets cool response on IPO from U.S. investors- Bloomberg

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* South Korea’s Moon to visit Vietnam, UAE next week

* Dubai’s Emirates set to close $600 mln sukuk -statement

* INTERVIEW-UAE to train Somaliland forces under military base deal - Somaliland president

* Some holders of Etihad-linked $1.2 billion bonds brace for default –sources

* DP World says Djibouti incident could hurt Africa investment

* Dana Gas plans $47 mln capex in Egypt this year - CEO

QATAR

* Qatar sues online critics of its government -U.S. lawsuit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait reaches deal with Philippines on domestic workers - KUNA

* Kuwait’s Agility and France’s Orange sue directors of Iraq’s Korek

* Kuwait to divide its stock market into three segments

* Kuwait Oil Tanker Co. signs financing deal for eight tankers

OMAN

* Oman central bank raises rate on capital deposits to 1.5 pct from 1.0 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain counts on fintech, Saudi ties to revive indebted economy (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)