MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 18

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, bonds underpinned as Fed seen accommodative

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi dips ahead of FTSE Russell index inclusion, other markets mixed

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as equities gain ahead of Fed policy meeting

* Oil slips on economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts still support

* Ethiopia says crashed jet’s black boxes show similarities to Lion Air mishap

* Two Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with Kurdish PKK -military

* Israel’s top court disqualifies far-rightist, approves Arab party for ballot

* Saudi signals OPEC may need to extend oil cuts until end-2019

* Battle rages for last Islamic State Syria enclave

* Iran recalls ambassador to Kenya over court case

* Algeria PM starts talks on new cabinet as gas field workers protest

* Water woes hit henna plant farms in Iraq’s Fao peninsula

* Palestinian kills Israeli soldier in West Bank knife and gun attack

* Iran’s Rouhani inaugurates four new phases of South Pars gas field

* U.N. official condemns Hamas crackdown on Gaza protests

* Yemen’s Houthis say ready to strike Riyadh, Abu Dhabi if coalition moves on Hodeidah

EGYPT

* MEDIA-Pipeline snag to delay Israel gas to Egypt for 3 months - Bloomberg

* Egyptian pound appreciates to highest in over two years

* Egypt consumes over 3 million tonnes of sugar yearly

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi stocks set to receive $20 bln windfall even as some investors sit out

* Novatek close to deal with Saudi Aramco on Arctic LNG 2 project - CEO

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.59 Bln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week

* Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires former IFC official as chief economist

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s c/a surplus rose to 9.6 pct of GDP in 2018-c.bank

* Qatar freezes new business for First Abu Dhabi Bank amid currency probe

* ADNOC awards Japan’s Inpex Corp onshore exploration concession

* MOVES-UAE’s Dhabi Group chief executive resigns

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways to seek $350 mln loan to pay for planes

OMAN

* BRIEF-Central Bank of Oman Issues Circular on Banks Lending To SME Sector