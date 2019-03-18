MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 18

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, bonds underpinned as Fed seen accommodative
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi dips ahead of FTSE Russell index inclusion, other markets mixed
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as equities gain ahead of Fed policy meeting
* Oil slips on economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts still support
* Ethiopia says crashed jet’s black boxes show similarities to Lion Air mishap
* Two Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with Kurdish PKK -military
* Israel’s top court disqualifies far-rightist, approves Arab party for ballot
* Saudi signals OPEC may need to extend oil cuts until end-2019
* Battle rages for last Islamic State Syria enclave
* Iran recalls ambassador to Kenya over court case
* Algeria PM starts talks on new cabinet as gas field workers protest
* Water woes hit henna plant farms in Iraq’s Fao peninsula
* Palestinian kills Israeli soldier in West Bank knife and gun attack
* Iran’s Rouhani inaugurates four new phases of South Pars gas field
* U.N. official condemns Hamas crackdown on Gaza protests
* Yemen’s Houthis say ready to strike Riyadh, Abu Dhabi if coalition moves on Hodeidah
* MEDIA-Pipeline snag to delay Israel gas to Egypt for 3 months - Bloomberg
* Egyptian pound appreciates to highest in over two years
* Egypt consumes over 3 million tonnes of sugar yearly
* Saudi stocks set to receive $20 bln windfall even as some investors sit out
* Novatek close to deal with Saudi Aramco on Arctic LNG 2 project - CEO
* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.59 Bln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week
* Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires former IFC official as chief economist
* UAE’s c/a surplus rose to 9.6 pct of GDP in 2018-c.bank
* Qatar freezes new business for First Abu Dhabi Bank amid currency probe
* ADNOC awards Japan’s Inpex Corp onshore exploration concession
* MOVES-UAE’s Dhabi Group chief executive resigns
* Kuwait Airways to seek $350 mln loan to pay for planes
* BRIEF-Central Bank of Oman Issues Circular on Banks Lending To SME Sector
