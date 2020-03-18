MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 18

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks drop as investors shun risk on coronavirus fears
* Oil steadies after testing new lows as coronavirus chaos intensifies
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses extend losses; banks boost Saudi
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as U.S. stimulus to combat virus stems rush for cash
* DFM Implements 5% Limit Down On Prices Of Listed Securities
* Gulf retailers offer butler service, hygiene checks to ease coronavirus fears
* Coronavirus grounds Egypt wheat inspectors
* Egypt cuts dividend tax and energy prices to soften coronavirus impact
* Egypt reports two coronavirus deaths, total cases reach 196 -health ministry
* Egypt central bank emergency rate cut adds pressure to outflows
* Egypt to keep airspace open to allow tourist departures
* Saudi Arabia’s oil exports top 10 mln bpd from May -ministry
* Saudi Arabia to convene virtual G20 leaders summit next week
* Saudi Arabia suspends work in private sectors except health and food for 15 days
* Saudi Arabia closes mosques, calls G20 leaders to meet over coronavirus
* Moody’s Says UAE Support Scheme Will Soften Coronavirus’ Blow To Economy And Banks
* Expo 2020 Dubai says on track for October launch despite coronavirus
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad adds cargo flights as coronavirus batters passenger demand
* Finablr faces possible insolvency; central bank seizes UAE Exchange ops
* UAE c.bank says takes control of UAE Exchange’s operations
* Bahrain to cover electricity and water payments for individuals, companies for 3 months - ministry
* Bahrain banks must offer borrowers six-month deferral on installments - central bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)