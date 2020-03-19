MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 19

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Cash is king as emergency stimulus fails to stop market panic

* Oil rockets nearly 20% as investors hail coronavirus stimulus spending - for now

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks rise on stimuli; others extend losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls more than 1% as investors resume cash stockpiling

* UAE blocks non-Emiratis over coronavirus; Saudis cut budget

* Saudi Arabia keeps oil supply at 12.3 mln bpd, cuts state budget

* Iran’s supreme leader to pardon 10,000 prisoners, including political ones

* Erdogan advises Turks to stay home, acts to boost economy against coronavirus

* Coronavirus hits Gulf banks’ dealmaking ahead of Ramadan lull

* Airline industry turmoil deepens as coronavirus pain spreads

* U.S. blacklists Chinese, South African companies over Iran oil trade

EGYPT

* Egypt’s reported coronavirus cases increase to 210

* Egyptian Exchange Says Norges Bank Buys 1.5 Mln Shares In Cleopatra Hospital

* Mideast states not communicating enough about virus - WHO

* Egypt’s EFG Hermes Q4 Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crude exports fall to 7.29 mln bpd in January -JODI {nL8N2BB5EI]

* Gulf bonds fall sharply, Aramco 30-year notes shed nearly 4 cents

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates asks pilots and cabin crew to take unpaid leave

* UAE’s Taqa Accumulated Losses Stand At 1.64 Bln Dirhams

* UAE suspends issuing work permits starting Thursday until further notice -WAM

* MEDIA-Emirates Airlines mulls grounding its A380 fleet as virus spreads

* Billionaire Shetty steps down from Finablr unit Travelex’s board

* UAE’s third-biggest bank to defer loan payments, waive interest

QATAR

* Qatar Airways lays off around 200 staff as coronavirus cuts air travel

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s CMA Asks Companies To Postpones Q1 Results Announcement

OMAN

* Oman bans gatherings in public places over coronavirus fears -state TV