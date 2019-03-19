MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 19

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat as Fed looms, May’s Brexit deal in chaos

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi closes at near 4-year high as it joins FTSE Russell index

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up on tepid dollar ahead of Fed meeting

* Oil near 2019 highs on OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions -

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia curbs family influence in Binladin group shake-up

* OPEC scraps April meeting but keeps oil cuts in place

* Bailed-out Bahrain has little room for manoeuvre in economy reboot

* U.S.-backed force says it has taken positions in Islamic State Syria camp

* Algeria’s Bouteflika defies pressure to step down immediately

* Rouhani says Iran will file legal case against U.S. for sanctions

* Libya agrees $34 billion budget for 2019 after months of disputes

* Middle East Crude-Russia’s Surgut sells May ESPO cargoes

* -Dutch police arrest Turkish man suspected of killing 3 in tram shooting

EGYPT

* Global Telecom Says In Talks With ETA To Resolve Tax Issues

* MEDIA-Nissan looks to capture pole position in Egypt and Gulf by 2022

* Three Egyptian companies aiming for IPO in 2019 -bourse head

* MEDIA-Egypt signs $2 bln deal to buy Russian fighter jets - Kommersant

SAUDI ARABIA

* Mideast’s biggest exchange expects foreign investment to grow, CEO says

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.254 mln bpd in January

* Saudi energy minister confident in full compliance with OPEC supply cuts within weeks

* Italy’s La Scala returns Saudi cash over human rights concerns

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ACWA Power buys out all of Marubeni’s shares in Rabigh Arabian Water

* MEDIA-Etihad says it will exit Jet if resolution plan not reworked - Economic Times

* Interserve Group Limited Awarded ADNOC Contracts Worth 76 Mln Stg

* Emaar Malls Appoints Hadi Badri as Chairman of Namshi

* India watchdog says DP World trying to halt possible adverse probe findings

* Russia’s Lukoil eyes exploration in UAE - CEO

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sentences 167 people to prison in crackdown on dissent

KUWAIT

* Due-diligence on Kuwait Finance House, Ahli United deal may take 2-3 months-KFH

QATAR

* Fitch Affirms Doha Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

OMAN

* Kuwait-Saudi consortium wins $400 mln Oman solar power station bid