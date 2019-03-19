MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 19

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat as Fed looms, May’s Brexit deal in chaos
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi closes at near 4-year high as it joins FTSE Russell index
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up on tepid dollar ahead of Fed meeting
* Oil near 2019 highs on OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions -
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia curbs family influence in Binladin group shake-up
* OPEC scraps April meeting but keeps oil cuts in place
* Bailed-out Bahrain has little room for manoeuvre in economy reboot
* U.S.-backed force says it has taken positions in Islamic State Syria camp
* Algeria’s Bouteflika defies pressure to step down immediately
* Rouhani says Iran will file legal case against U.S. for sanctions
* Libya agrees $34 billion budget for 2019 after months of disputes
* Middle East Crude-Russia’s Surgut sells May ESPO cargoes
* -Dutch police arrest Turkish man suspected of killing 3 in tram shooting
* Global Telecom Says In Talks With ETA To Resolve Tax Issues
* MEDIA-Nissan looks to capture pole position in Egypt and Gulf by 2022
* Three Egyptian companies aiming for IPO in 2019 -bourse head
* MEDIA-Egypt signs $2 bln deal to buy Russian fighter jets - Kommersant
* Mideast’s biggest exchange expects foreign investment to grow, CEO says
* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.254 mln bpd in January
* Saudi energy minister confident in full compliance with OPEC supply cuts within weeks
* Italy’s La Scala returns Saudi cash over human rights concerns
* ACWA Power buys out all of Marubeni’s shares in Rabigh Arabian Water
* MEDIA-Etihad says it will exit Jet if resolution plan not reworked - Economic Times
* Interserve Group Limited Awarded ADNOC Contracts Worth 76 Mln Stg
* Emaar Malls Appoints Hadi Badri as Chairman of Namshi
* India watchdog says DP World trying to halt possible adverse probe findings
* Russia’s Lukoil eyes exploration in UAE - CEO
* Bahrain sentences 167 people to prison in crackdown on dissent
* Due-diligence on Kuwait Finance House, Ahli United deal may take 2-3 months-KFH
* Fitch Affirms Doha Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable
* Kuwait-Saudi consortium wins $400 mln Oman solar power station bid
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom