MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 2

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stock markets reverse losses on global policy stimulus hopes
* Oil bounces from multi-year lows as hopes of OPEC+ cut, stimulus offset virus impact
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait, other bourses sink as coronavirus worries intensify
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% as virus risks boost rate-cut hopes
* Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation
* OPEC could deepen oil supply cuts with or without Russia - sources
* Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release under U.S. deal
* Washington state confirms 2nd U.S. coronavirus death; New York reports first case
* UK coronavirus cases jump, PM Johnson says he expects more
* Iran’s coronavirus death toll jumps to 54, with 978 infected
* Fear, distrust and disinfectant in the air amid Iran’s coronavirus outbreak
* UK foreign minister visits Oman, Saudi Arabia to boost post-Brexit ties
* Mired in stalemate, Israel holds another election on Netanyahu’s future
* Angered by Trump’s plan, Israel’s Arabs look to oust Netanyahu
* Iraqi prime minister candidate Allawi quits as vacuum looms
* Russia to Turkey: We cannot guarantee safety of your planes over Syria -TASS
* Turkey strikes Syrian planes and airports, escalating Idlib fight
* Migrants clash with Greek police at border after Turkey opens floodgates
* FACTBOX-Divided over Turkey, EU left scrambling to respond as migrants reach borders
* Iraqi oil exports hit 3.4 mln bpd in February
* Egypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market
* Egypt detects second case of new coronavirus - health ministry
* Egypt says 1,443 people tested for coronavirus so far
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues at $458.2 million in Feb
* Egyptian exchange falls 3.6% amid fears of coronavirus spread
* Saudi economy grows just 0.3% in 2019 as oil sector shrinks
* Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down over 2%
* Saudi Aramco sets March propane price at $430 a tonne
* Saudi Arabia prepares 25 hospitals to handle coronavirus cases - health ministry
* Average Dubai crude oil price drops in February to $54.219/bbl - source
* NMC Health hires Moelis for debt restructuring - sources
* Dubai’s Emirates Group sees slowdown due to coronavirus
* Dubai Islamic postpones sukuk amid coronavirus volatility - sources
* Dubai Expo 2020 organisers following coronavirus situation closely
* Abu Dhabi hotels allow some guests to leave after coronavirus scare
* U.S.-Taliban deal puts Qatar on stronger footing with Washington
* Qatar imposes temporary entrance restriction on visitors from Egypt
* Qatar confirms 2 more cases of coronavirus, taking total to 3
* Kuwait Exchange Suspends Trading After Falling More Than 10%
* Oman suspends Italian tourism flights to its Salala airport
* Bahrain confirms six new coronavirus cases - state news agency
Compiled by Dubai newsroom