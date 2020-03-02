MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 2

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stock markets reverse losses on global policy stimulus hopes

* Oil bounces from multi-year lows as hopes of OPEC+ cut, stimulus offset virus impact

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait, other bourses sink as coronavirus worries intensify

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% as virus risks boost rate-cut hopes

* Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation

* OPEC could deepen oil supply cuts with or without Russia - sources

* Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release under U.S. deal

* Washington state confirms 2nd U.S. coronavirus death; New York reports first case

* UK coronavirus cases jump, PM Johnson says he expects more

* Iran’s coronavirus death toll jumps to 54, with 978 infected

* Fear, distrust and disinfectant in the air amid Iran’s coronavirus outbreak

* UK foreign minister visits Oman, Saudi Arabia to boost post-Brexit ties

* Mired in stalemate, Israel holds another election on Netanyahu’s future

* Angered by Trump’s plan, Israel’s Arabs look to oust Netanyahu

* Iraqi prime minister candidate Allawi quits as vacuum looms

* Russia to Turkey: We cannot guarantee safety of your planes over Syria -TASS

* Turkey strikes Syrian planes and airports, escalating Idlib fight

* Migrants clash with Greek police at border after Turkey opens floodgates

* FACTBOX-Divided over Turkey, EU left scrambling to respond as migrants reach borders

* Iraqi oil exports hit 3.4 mln bpd in February

EGYPT

* Egypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market

* Egypt detects second case of new coronavirus - health ministry

* Egypt says 1,443 people tested for coronavirus so far

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues at $458.2 million in Feb

* Egyptian exchange falls 3.6% amid fears of coronavirus spread

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi economy grows just 0.3% in 2019 as oil sector shrinks

* Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down over 2%

* Saudi Aramco sets March propane price at $430 a tonne

* Saudi Arabia prepares 25 hospitals to handle coronavirus cases - health ministry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Average Dubai crude oil price drops in February to $54.219/bbl - source

* NMC Health hires Moelis for debt restructuring - sources

* Dubai’s Emirates Group sees slowdown due to coronavirus

* Dubai Islamic postpones sukuk amid coronavirus volatility - sources

* Dubai Expo 2020 organisers following coronavirus situation closely

* Abu Dhabi hotels allow some guests to leave after coronavirus scare

QATAR

* U.S.-Taliban deal puts Qatar on stronger footing with Washington

* Qatar imposes temporary entrance restriction on visitors from Egypt

* Qatar confirms 2 more cases of coronavirus, taking total to 3

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Exchange Suspends Trading After Falling More Than 10%

OMAN

* Oman suspends Italian tourism flights to its Salala airport

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain confirms six new coronavirus cases - state news agency