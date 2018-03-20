MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 20

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as Facebook data flap spooks tech stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar up about 1 pct, outperforms lacklustre Gulf markets
* Oil prices rise on Middle East tension, but soaring U.S. output caps gains
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down on stronger dollar, Fed in focus
* In New Year’s greeting to Iranians, Trump slams Tehran government
* On eve of Trump-Saudi meeting, Riyadh calls Iran nuclear deal flawed
* Russia blocks UN Security Council meeting on human rights in Syria
* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. advancing toward first Guantanamo repatriation under Trump
* France faces legal risks over Saudi, UAE arms sales -lawyers
* Palestinian President attacks Hamas, calls U.S. ambassador “son of a dog”
* After the battle - Aid, gunfire and looting in Syria’s Afrin
* Iraq sends money to pay Kurdish salaries for first time since 2014
* MIDEAST DEBT-New Gulf corporate bonds traded down on tight pricing, soft market
* PREVIEW-Egyptian vote reminds many of pre-uprising days
* Sudan’s Bashir backs Sisi election bid, agrees more cooperation
* Sisi’s only challenger lays low ahead of Egyptian election
* Egypt’s reign as darling of emerging market debt could be ending
* Christie’s to auction rare watch once owned by Egyptian king
* Egypt to offer shares in 4-6 state firms, aims to raise up to $850 mln
* Egypt expects GDP growth at 5.3-5.4 pct in Q3 FY 2017-2018 - finance minister
* Trump still wants summit of Gulf states
* MEDIA-Aramco forges ahead to Saudi-only listing plan - WSJ
* Saudi Arabia calls Iran nuclear deal a ‘flawed agreement’
* Saudi crown prince heads for the United States-news agency
* Thousands flock to auction of vehicles owned by Saudi tycoon
* Saudi Aramco seeks majority stake in Indian refinery - Economic Times
* Saudi Arabia to deposit $2 bln in Yemen central bank -SPA
* Saudi women should have choice whether to wear abaya robe -crown prince
* Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September
* Saudi c.bank tweaks loan-deposit policy to allow more lending -Maaal
* UAE to introduce new interbank rates system on April 15 -sources
* TABLE-Dubai inflation edges down in February after spike due to tax
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation falls slightly in February as tax shock eases
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar asks U.S. to investigate UAE bank for ‘financial warfare’
* BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Says QNB Board Seek Shareholder Approval To Increase Single Ownership Limit
* Qatar selects Japan’s Chiyoda Corp for gas field design contract
* Kuwait Finance House to decide on Aref stake by end of Q2
* Oman’s PDO reports significant gas find in Mabrouk field -agency
* Bahrain’s Batelco To Be Divided Into Wholesale and Retail Units (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)