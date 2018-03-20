MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 20

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as Facebook data flap spooks tech stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar up about 1 pct, outperforms lacklustre Gulf markets

* Oil prices rise on Middle East tension, but soaring U.S. output caps gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down on stronger dollar, Fed in focus

* In New Year’s greeting to Iranians, Trump slams Tehran government

* On eve of Trump-Saudi meeting, Riyadh calls Iran nuclear deal flawed

* Russia blocks UN Security Council meeting on human rights in Syria

* EXCLUSIVE-U.S. advancing toward first Guantanamo repatriation under Trump

* France faces legal risks over Saudi, UAE arms sales -lawyers

* Palestinian President attacks Hamas, calls U.S. ambassador “son of a dog”

* After the battle - Aid, gunfire and looting in Syria’s Afrin

* Iraq sends money to pay Kurdish salaries for first time since 2014

* MIDEAST DEBT-New Gulf corporate bonds traded down on tight pricing, soft market

EGYPT

* PREVIEW-Egyptian vote reminds many of pre-uprising days

* Sudan’s Bashir backs Sisi election bid, agrees more cooperation

* Sisi’s only challenger lays low ahead of Egyptian election

* Egypt’s reign as darling of emerging market debt could be ending

* Christie’s to auction rare watch once owned by Egyptian king

* Egypt to offer shares in 4-6 state firms, aims to raise up to $850 mln

* Egypt expects GDP growth at 5.3-5.4 pct in Q3 FY 2017-2018 - finance minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Trump still wants summit of Gulf states

* MEDIA-Aramco forges ahead to Saudi-only listing plan - WSJ

* Saudi Arabia calls Iran nuclear deal a ‘flawed agreement’

* Saudi crown prince heads for the United States-news agency

* Thousands flock to auction of vehicles owned by Saudi tycoon

* Saudi Aramco seeks majority stake in Indian refinery - Economic Times

* Saudi Arabia to deposit $2 bln in Yemen central bank -SPA

* Saudi women should have choice whether to wear abaya robe -crown prince

* Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September

* Saudi c.bank tweaks loan-deposit policy to allow more lending -Maaal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE to introduce new interbank rates system on April 15 -sources

* TABLE-Dubai inflation edges down in February after spike due to tax

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation falls slightly in February as tax shock eases

QATAR

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar asks U.S. to investigate UAE bank for ‘financial warfare’

* BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Says QNB Board Seek Shareholder Approval To Increase Single Ownership Limit

* Qatar selects Japan’s Chiyoda Corp for gas field design contract

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House to decide on Aref stake by end of Q2

OMAN

* Oman’s PDO reports significant gas find in Mabrouk field -agency

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco To Be Divided Into Wholesale and Retail Units‍ (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)