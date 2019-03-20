MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 20

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 6-month high ahead of Fed policy decision

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi inches up after index inclusion, Egypt hits 3-month low

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip as dollar firms ahead of Fed decision

* Oil pulls back from 4-month highs amid economic growth concerns

* Thousands demonstrate in Algiers as protest leaders tell army to stay away

* Islamic State loses big part of enclave, SDF sees defeat “very soon”

* Israeli forces kill Palestinian suspected of deadly attack in West Bank

* U.S. says Iran missile programme destabilising Middle East

* Iran sends 300,000 barrels of gas condensate for export from new phase of South Pars gas field

* Plane catches fire at Tehran airport; 100 passengers evacuated unhurt -state TV

* Iranian security official denies unconfirmed report of Zanganeh arrest -Mehr

* Morocco keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 pct

* IMF mission to visit Tunisia next week to discuss fifth review of loan

* At least 10 migrants die when boat sinks off Libyan coast - official

EGYPT

* Egypt, Nissan agree to produce 100,000 cars a year - minister

* Egypt targets budget deficit of 7.2 pct, GDP growth of 6.1 pct in FY 19/20 -minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia invests $23 billion to improve living in Riyadh

* Saudi consumer prices fall for second straight month in February

* Blackstone-backed GEMS is said to bid for top Saudi school chain - Bloomberg

* Germany’s SPD wants to extend arms export halt to Saudi

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Development reviving plans to sell Falcon Private Bank - Bloomberg

* Dubai’s DAMAC considers up to £500 million UK investment - Arab News

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Etihad is strapped in too tightly at Jet Airways

* Jet Airways crisis worsens as Indian government steps in, pilots threaten strike

QATAR

* Qatar to launch energy-focused Islamic bank with $10 bln capital (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)