MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 21

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Pompeo pays pre-election visit to Israel, cites close Trump-Netanyahu ties

* Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank -Palestinian medics; Israel reviewing

* Iran vows to control prices, boost production despite U.S. sanctions

* U.S. grants Iraq 90-day waiver to buy Iranian energy -State Dept

* Yemen president appoints new central bank governor

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar asks IAEA to intervene over ‘threat’ posed by UAE nuclear plant

* Qatar says UAE nuclear plant is threat to regional stability

* EXCLUSIVE-How Iran fuel oil exports beat U.S. sanctions in tanker odyssey to Asia

* Libya produces 1.2 million bpd of oil - Tripoli finance minister

* Algerian army chief, ruling party support protesters

* Exxon’s talks to tap Algeria shale gas falter due to unrest

* U.N. to hold conference in Libya in April to discuss conflict solution

* Middle East Crude-Prices dip on weaker Singapore deals

* Motor racing-F1 goes free-to-air in Middle East under new MBC deal

EGYPT

* Sudan says Egyptian Red Sea oil and gas blocks are on its territory

* Egypt’s General Co For Land Reclamation Posts H1 Loss

* Lafargeholcim Says Total Contract Value In Egypt’s New Capital Project Of Around Chf 50 Mln

* Egypt’s Raya Holding FY Consol Profit Falls

* Egypt’s Raya Holding Board Proposes FY Dividend

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis to seek $20 bln investments for planned tourism landmark

* Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical Board Proposes Dividend For Q1, 2019

* Saudi king calls Morocco king to review ‘brotherly relations’

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KGL Logistics To Open Ist Phase Of Warehouses Development In Saudi

* Kuwait says US Mideast peace plan should weigh regional considerations

* Kuwait’s KAMCO Investment Q4 Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emaar Properties Board Proposes 15 Fils/Share Dividend

* Emaar Malls Board Proposes 10 Fils/Share Dividend

* UAE’s RAKBANK Shareholders Renew Approval To Issue Bonds

* Emirates Investment Bank Shareholders Approve No Dividend For 2018

* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 18

* UAE energy min said expects to finalize OPEC, non-OPEC charter in June

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank cuts one-month deposit rate

OMAN

* Oman’s PDO plans to increase oil output to 670,000 bpd in next 5 years

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank Completes Issuance Of $750 Mln Sukuk

