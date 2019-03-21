MIDEAST - Factors to watch - March 21

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on accommodative Fed; growth concerns linger
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals companies hold back Saudi as rival markets firm
* PRECIOUS-Palladium scales new peak; gold up as Fed leaves rates steady
* Oil eases from 4-month high on global growth worries
* Pompeo pays pre-election visit to Israel, cites close Trump-Netanyahu ties
* Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank -Palestinian medics; Israel reviewing
* Iran vows to control prices, boost production despite U.S. sanctions
* U.S. grants Iraq 90-day waiver to buy Iranian energy -State Dept
* Yemen president appoints new central bank governor
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar asks IAEA to intervene over ‘threat’ posed by UAE nuclear plant
* Qatar says UAE nuclear plant is threat to regional stability
* EXCLUSIVE-How Iran fuel oil exports beat U.S. sanctions in tanker odyssey to Asia
* Libya produces 1.2 million bpd of oil - Tripoli finance minister
* Algerian army chief, ruling party support protesters
* Exxon’s talks to tap Algeria shale gas falter due to unrest
* U.N. to hold conference in Libya in April to discuss conflict solution
* Middle East Crude-Prices dip on weaker Singapore deals
* Motor racing-F1 goes free-to-air in Middle East under new MBC deal
* Sudan says Egyptian Red Sea oil and gas blocks are on its territory
* Egypt’s General Co For Land Reclamation Posts H1 Loss
* Lafargeholcim Says Total Contract Value In Egypt’s New Capital Project Of Around Chf 50 Mln
* Egypt’s Raya Holding FY Consol Profit Falls
* Egypt’s Raya Holding Board Proposes FY Dividend
* Saudis to seek $20 bln investments for planned tourism landmark
* Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical Board Proposes Dividend For Q1, 2019
* Saudi king calls Morocco king to review ‘brotherly relations’
* Kuwait’s KGL Logistics To Open Ist Phase Of Warehouses Development In Saudi
* Kuwait says US Mideast peace plan should weigh regional considerations
* Kuwait’s KAMCO Investment Q4 Profit Rises
* Emaar Properties Board Proposes 15 Fils/Share Dividend
* Emaar Malls Board Proposes 10 Fils/Share Dividend
* UAE’s RAKBANK Shareholders Renew Approval To Issue Bonds
* Emirates Investment Bank Shareholders Approve No Dividend For 2018
* UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 18
* UAE energy min said expects to finalize OPEC, non-OPEC charter in June
* Bahrain central bank cuts one-month deposit rate
* Oman’s PDO plans to increase oil output to 670,000 bpd in next 5 years
* Qatar Islamic Bank Completes Issuance Of $750 Mln Sukuk
* Qatar’s Barwa Launches Phase Three Of Madinat Al Mawater Project (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)